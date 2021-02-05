JAVAPRESSE CREATES COFFEE CLUB

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
JavaPresse Coffee Company Offers a Coffee Subscription Service For Its Hyper-Fresh Beans

JavaPresse Coffee Company Offers a Coffee Subscription Service For Its Hyper-Fresh Beans

JavaPresse Coffee Company, creator of the popular JavaPresse Manual Coffee Grinder, introduces a coffee subscription service as the next step towards fulfilling the company’s vision of establishing a lifestyle brand centered around an extraordinary coffee ritual. The monthly or bi-weekly subscription gives the option of selecting from their four types of coffee brews that JavaPresse fans have come to love, made with specialty-grade, organically grown coffee beans, all delivered right to your doorstep.

Since 2015, JavaPresse has helped over 300,000 individuals from all over the country use coffee as a means to achieve daily fulfillment. “JavaPresse was born out of our passion to help people transform their coffee ritual into a meaningful moment… and it evolved from there,” said Raj Jana, CEO and founder of JavaPresse. Their coffee subscription delivers ethically sourced, fresh beans shipped within two hours of roasting, allowing a subscriber to regularly replenish their coffee supply—for themselves, their family, and guests. The JavaPresse Coffee subscription is the newest innovation from a company that has mastered the art of the bean.

Here’s a list of the JavaPresse Coffee and Subscription details:

● No pesticides, preservatives, additives, or GMOs
● Each blend is direct- and fair-trade, properly and ethically sourced from farms that are both sustainable and family-owned.
● Every micro-lot bean per month is limited-supply, not mass-produced.
● Each blend is roasted to get the most out of not only its flavor, but its anti-inflammatory benefits and antioxidant levels.
● JavaPresse Coffee Company is currently offering 20% off for new subscribers at javapresse.com.

About Javapresse Coffee Company

JavaPresse Coffee Company was started in 2015 to make an impact and provide exceptional coffees and products in a unique, convenient subscription-style option. They offer specialty-grade beans, manual brewing techniques, intentional relationships with small-batch farmers, and a coffee club that delivers directly to member’s doors. The coffee club is one way they are creating a better experience for customers, delivering high-quality, ethically-sourced coffee, and now new members can try it at an incredible discount.


