Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 749 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,261 in the last 365 days.

The Mezzanine Gallery to Exhibit Photography by Bronwen Hazlett

On view through February 26, 2021 Visit the Gallery in-person or view it online

Wilmington, Del. (February 3, 2021) –Anamnesis, an exhibition of photography by Bronwen Hazlett, is on view in the Mezzanine Gallery through February 26, 2021. Hazlett, a fine art photographer based in Clayton, is fluent in digital and analog photographic processes. Inspired by an early nomadic journey in life, Hazlett explores concepts of home, place, memory, and self-healing.

Hazlett composes images directly to film to replicate the experience of memory. Memories are stored in disparate parts of our brain and when recalled, the experience is reassembled like a puzzle. Anamnesis is the act of remembrance of the past or recollected ideas which the soul had known in a previous existence.

Hazlett creates this work using film in a 120mm Diana F+ camera, a plastic-bodied toy camera dating to the 1960s. She likes these cameras because she can advance the film as she wishes, and for their artistic effects. Hazlett processes the film in her darkroom and then scans the images and prints them on glossy paper.

“The many layers of memory are reassembled and become vulnerable to change,” Hazlett said. “Our present experiences and emotions perpetually recompose, overlap, and shift our memories as time passes.”

Similarly, her photographs are constructed by shifting and overlapping multiple views of the same image. The photographs are finished with haikus hand-written on the bottom of her images to document her memories associated with an image.

Image: Shallow Roots, 2018, photography (in-camera film photomontage), 26 x 11 inches

You just read:

The Mezzanine Gallery to Exhibit Photography by Bronwen Hazlett

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.