Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 746 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,259 in the last 365 days.

Murder Suicide Over Shoveling Sparks Larry Sharpe to Call for an End to Lockdowns Nationwide and in New York

woman alone laying down in mask feeling social isolation due to COVID-19 lockdowns

Social isolation is not the answer, according to Larry Sharpe

Governor Andrew Cuomo as a coronavirus

COVID-19 press conference with Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York

Larry Sharpe, host of The Sharpe Way podcast and 2018 Libertarian candidate for Governor of New York

Larry Sharpe, host of The Sharpe Way podcast and 2018 Libertarian candidate for Governor of New York

The Sharpe Way logo

The Sharpe Way Podcast

Nationwide mental health crisis due to social isolation. PA murder exemplifies government imposed harm according to Larry Sharpe, 2018 Governor candidate in NY.

Will the social and mental damage of the lockdowns be so harsh that we would be better off just all getting COVID?”
— Larry Sharpe
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saddened by the alleged double homicide and suicide in Plains Township, Pennsylvania, Larry Sharpe, 2018 Gubernatorial candidate and host of The Sharpe Way, calls on governors around the United States to end their COVID-19 lockdowns, including Governor Cuomo of New York.

Larry Sharpe said, "When you force people in situations with limited human connections, their empathy wanes, dehumanization and depression increases. More violence is the obvious result. The question is, will the social and mental damage of the lockdowns be so harsh that we would be better off just all getting COVID?"

Recent surges in violent crime including murder, assault, property damage, and rioting have been made much worse by lockdowns. Mental health deteriorates in isolation, and the longer it goes the worse it gets. 3 neighbors were killed on Wednesday in a dispute over snow removal in Pennsylvania that spilled over into violence.

Racism and gun-crime have been blamed for some of the violence, and a turbulent election has also contributed to a charged and violent atmosphere. While these are all serious problems, lockdowns have been identified as the source of most of the increase in crime.

Nevada has seen an unprecedented increase in suicide, prompting officials to reopen schools in order to protect children. Mental health services are harder to access under lockdown, and people are suffering, especially children.

Prominent epidemiologists question the effectiveness of lockdowns, noting that the virus responds more to weather conditions than to social distancing or punitive lockdowns.

The disruption of supply chains has damaged the ability to make enough vaccine, illustrating the failure of lockdowns to protect those most at risk. Vulnerable members of our communities can be protected and isolated without shutting down vital businesses and services.

Larry Sharpe said, “Thousands of scientists are calling for the end to destructive lockdowns.”

We can be safe and be open. Damage to the economy will make us more vulnerable to the next virus. It’s not helping. The lockdowns do more harm than good.

Sharpe adds his voice to the Great Barrington Declaration drafted by the American Institute for Economic Research (AIER) and calls for an immediate loosing of restrictions to protect people from violent crime and give them more access to community resources.

Larry Sharpe said, “Many lives have been lost to suicide. Jobs and businesses have also been destroyed, never to come back. And what have we gained? Nothing. The lockdowns have done more harm than good and they need to end.”

More than 10,000 scientists signed the Great Barrington Declaration on October 4th, 2020. To date, no action has been taken in New York City, County, or State. Larry Sharpe is calling on Governor Cuomo to do the right thing and bring his policy on lockdowns into alignment with the best available science.

Until we have access to community services, and our supply lines are fully reopened, our ability to manufacture vaccines and distribute them will be impaired. This could lead to needless death and suffering.

The violence and mental health catastrophes that have accompanied the lockdowns are not getting better. As the vaccines roll out and the coronavirus epidemic subsides, suicides, homicides, and drug addiction are continuing to surge at an unprecedented rate.

About The Sharpe Way: The Sharpe Way podcast was founded by Larry Sharpe, the 2018 Libertarian Party candidate for Governor of New York to help heal the nation’s political divide between liberals and conservatives.

Dennis Consorte
Consorte Marketing
+1 2012221001
sharpewaypress@consortemarketing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

How COVID-19 Lockdowns Destroyed One Small Business in Queens NYC

You just read:

Murder Suicide Over Shoveling Sparks Larry Sharpe to Call for an End to Lockdowns Nationwide and in New York

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.