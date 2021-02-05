Murder Suicide Over Shoveling Sparks Larry Sharpe to Call for an End to Lockdowns Nationwide and in New York
Larry Sharpe, host of The Sharpe Way podcast and 2018 Libertarian candidate for Governor of New York
Nationwide mental health crisis due to social isolation. PA murder exemplifies government imposed harm according to Larry Sharpe, 2018 Governor candidate in NY.
Will the social and mental damage of the lockdowns be so harsh that we would be better off just all getting COVID?”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saddened by the alleged double homicide and suicide in Plains Township, Pennsylvania, Larry Sharpe, 2018 Gubernatorial candidate and host of The Sharpe Way, calls on governors around the United States to end their COVID-19 lockdowns, including Governor Cuomo of New York.
— Larry Sharpe
Larry Sharpe said, "When you force people in situations with limited human connections, their empathy wanes, dehumanization and depression increases. More violence is the obvious result. The question is, will the social and mental damage of the lockdowns be so harsh that we would be better off just all getting COVID?"
Recent surges in violent crime including murder, assault, property damage, and rioting have been made much worse by lockdowns. Mental health deteriorates in isolation, and the longer it goes the worse it gets. 3 neighbors were killed on Wednesday in a dispute over snow removal in Pennsylvania that spilled over into violence.
Racism and gun-crime have been blamed for some of the violence, and a turbulent election has also contributed to a charged and violent atmosphere. While these are all serious problems, lockdowns have been identified as the source of most of the increase in crime.
Nevada has seen an unprecedented increase in suicide, prompting officials to reopen schools in order to protect children. Mental health services are harder to access under lockdown, and people are suffering, especially children.
Prominent epidemiologists question the effectiveness of lockdowns, noting that the virus responds more to weather conditions than to social distancing or punitive lockdowns.
The disruption of supply chains has damaged the ability to make enough vaccine, illustrating the failure of lockdowns to protect those most at risk. Vulnerable members of our communities can be protected and isolated without shutting down vital businesses and services.
Larry Sharpe said, “Thousands of scientists are calling for the end to destructive lockdowns.”
We can be safe and be open. Damage to the economy will make us more vulnerable to the next virus. It’s not helping. The lockdowns do more harm than good.
Sharpe adds his voice to the Great Barrington Declaration drafted by the American Institute for Economic Research (AIER) and calls for an immediate loosing of restrictions to protect people from violent crime and give them more access to community resources.
Larry Sharpe said, “Many lives have been lost to suicide. Jobs and businesses have also been destroyed, never to come back. And what have we gained? Nothing. The lockdowns have done more harm than good and they need to end.”
More than 10,000 scientists signed the Great Barrington Declaration on October 4th, 2020. To date, no action has been taken in New York City, County, or State. Larry Sharpe is calling on Governor Cuomo to do the right thing and bring his policy on lockdowns into alignment with the best available science.
Until we have access to community services, and our supply lines are fully reopened, our ability to manufacture vaccines and distribute them will be impaired. This could lead to needless death and suffering.
The violence and mental health catastrophes that have accompanied the lockdowns are not getting better. As the vaccines roll out and the coronavirus epidemic subsides, suicides, homicides, and drug addiction are continuing to surge at an unprecedented rate.
About The Sharpe Way: The Sharpe Way podcast was founded by Larry Sharpe, the 2018 Libertarian Party candidate for Governor of New York to help heal the nation’s political divide between liberals and conservatives.
Dennis Consorte
Consorte Marketing
+1 2012221001
sharpewaypress@consortemarketing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
How COVID-19 Lockdowns Destroyed One Small Business in Queens NYC