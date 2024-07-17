Dennis Consorte accepted into Forbes Agency Council
Forbes Agency Council is an invitation-only community for senior executives in successful public relations, media strategy, creative, and advertising agencies.
I’m delighted to be a contributing member of the Forbes Agency Council, where I can share tips on publicity, digital marketing, and leadership with a highly engaged, professional community.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dennis Consorte, Founder of Consorte Marketing and bestselling author of “Back After Burnout” has been accepted into Forbes Agency Council, an invitation-only community of business owners and senior executives in successful public relations, media strategy, creative, and advertising agencies.
— Dennis Consorte
Consorte was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
As a member of the Council, Consorte has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. Consorte will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum. Consorte will also have the opportunity to share his expert insights in original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.com.
Finally, Consorte will benefit from exclusive access to membership-branded marketing collateral, high-touch support from the Forbes Councils member concierge team, and complimentary membership in EXEC—the luxury hotel, travel, lifestyle, and business benefits program.
Consorte said, “I’m delighted to be a contributing member of the Forbes Agency Council, where I can share tips on publicity, digital marketing, and leadership with a highly engaged, professional community.”
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit https://councils.forbes.com.
To learn more about Dennis Consorte, visit his profile on Forbes Councils or go to https://dennisconsorte.com/
Dennis Consorte
Brand Boba
+1 201-222-1001
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other