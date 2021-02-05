Results of DGB’s Annual General Meeting
DGB Group (AMS:DGB)
"We are tremendously excited by the potentially massive volume of Rainforests that we can prevent from being cut down and preserve.¨”HARDENBERG, OVERIJSSEL, NEDERLAND, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’) of DGB Group N.V. (Euronext: DGB) (‘DGB’) was held today in an adapted form due in order to comply with Dutch government directives. DGB would like to thank those shareholders who participated remotely for their flexibility.
— John and Irina Mappin
In accordance with the recommendation of the current Board of Directors, the AGM voted against the distribution of a special dividend and the liquidation of DGB (as proposed by the previous Board of Directors on 14 July 2020). The AGM adopted all other voting items, including the adoption of the unaudited annual accounts for 2019, the discharge of the (former) Board of Directors, the implementation of certain protective measures to safeguard DGB from hostile bidders and the delegation to the Board of Director of the right to issue (and grant rights to subscribe for) shares in the capital of the Company up to a maximum aggregate issuance price of EUR 25,000,000 and restrict or exclude pre-emptive rights. The voting results are available on DGB’s investor relations website.
Global Reforestation Project
The Board of Directors also presented its shareholders with a large-scale high-quality emission reduction project development and reforestation program that provides customized carbon management and compensation solutions, from land acquisition and registration of the projects to selling the generated carbon credits.
DGB has a substantial amount of hectares of sourced forest land under review and the Board of Directors is currently exploring several alternatives to fund one or more potential acquisitions of forest land. DGB will update the market on this process if and when required.
¨Investing in nature based solutions is more than a philanthropic mission: It makes business sense. Carbon offsetting is an indispensable element of a complete carbon management strategy. Carbon compensation using offsets is a credible and cost-effective way to offset unavoidable CO2 emissions, it maximizes the value of a business through differentiating itself from other corporations, enhanced stakeholder buy-in and improved reputation within the market. Recent increases in carbon tax in several European countries have brought this sharply into focus. The immense scale of global reforestation that needs to be undertaken in the coming years is almost unimaginable but it represents an exciting opportunity for the capital markets.¨ - CEO Duijvestijn
"We are tremendously excited by the potentially massive volume of Rainforests that we can prevent from being cut down and preserve. Hundreds of thousands of hectares that are in imminent danger and under threat can now survive man´s previous onslaught. The protection of nature and all the life forms that dwell within the forests can be immediately protected and indeed we can now create huge new forests that can be planted and can grow under the umbrella of DGB" - John and Irina Mappin
