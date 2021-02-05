An Omani author who has written a thought-provoking novel for teenagers about arranged marriage
An Omani author who has written a thought-provoking novel for teenagers about arranged marriage is about to embark on a webinar tour of the Home Counties.
MUSCAT, BAUSHER, OMAN, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An Omani author who has written a thought-provoking novel for teenagers about arranged marriage is about to embark on a webinar tour of the Home Counties.
— Safa Shaqsy
Safa Shaqsy penned Rebel with Time, which tells the story of a girl just like any other teenager who dreams of being a model, only for this girl arranged marriage is a very real prospect.
Safa said: "I am really looking forward to speaking with people and telling them all about where I live and what society is like here.
"It is my belief that our cultures aren't all that different, and I know that some young people in the UK are affected by arranged marriage, I am looking forward to learning all about their experiences too, and about the perceptions of people who have never been affected by this issue.
"My book's job is to show people that they are not alone, and that's what I want to achieve with the webinars too. I am a completely open book."
Safa's events are open to community groups, organizations, schools and charities, and feature a short reading from the book, a talk about Oman, and the subject of arranged marriage and then a chance for questions and to tell stories.
And speaking about what she hopes to gain herself from speaking to UK readers, Safa said: "I am a great admirer of British literature, and I hear that Roald Dahl came from the Home Counties, from Great Missenden!
"I am really looking forward to telling my story, and spreading a positive and thought provoking message."
To find out more about Safa go to www.safashaqsy.com
To find out more about hosting a webinar email safashaqsy@gmail.com
