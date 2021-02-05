Sleep Zone Releases Blankitty, the World’s Softest Blanket, on Amazon
Perfect Comfort for All to Snuggle and RelaxCHARLOTTE, NC, USA, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Sleep Zone announced the Amazon.com launch of its new all-season throw blanket, Blankitty, which is known for its amazing softness. The blanket is offered at the lowest price, and highest quality, of all competing products in its category. Blankitty is named for its unequalled plush feel that the Amazon fans have compared to the sensation of petting a kitten’s belly. Blankitty is a must-have throw blanket for curling up and watching TV or for use as a lap blanket to keep warm this winter while working at home and sitting through online meetings.
Sleep Zone’s Blankitty is thinner than other blankets and is made with the best, highest quality dense fibers. These fine threads result in the softest blankets available on the market. Densely woven Blankitty is warmer and more durable than other blankets and will neither fade nor shed. The blanket has a beautiful wrap-around edging and is double-sided.
“Blankitty is the most amazing throw blanket and a great value for your money. It has an unprecedented softness that reminds you of petting a little kitten’s belly,” said Ziqi Xu, the company’s Digital Supervisor. “It will remind you of your favorite toy, but it is large enough to wrap all around you. During the COVID-19 pandemic, people need comfort in their lives. This cozy blanket is perfect for watching movies, reading a book, going on a picnic or keeping warm at night.”
As Xu further noted, Blankitty was invented for snuggling while sipping a steaming mug of hot chocolate or enjoying a bowl of one’s favorite soup. She added, “Blankitty is the internet’s favorite blanket and will surround you with a comfy and cozy vibe. We guarantee it. This is a wonderful time to treat yourself and those you love to softness and warmth. It is a great gift for family and friends. Let 2021 be a year of comfort. We invite everyone to spread this soft love. You deserve it!”
The company also wanted to give back during the COVID-19 pandemic. It realized that Sleep Zone was in the perfect position to donate warm and comforting blankets to people and families in need. There is now a Sleep Zone charity to share goodness and help those in need.
Sleep Zone sells a full line of bedding to create a warm and comfortable nest for especially chilly days. The Blankitty is made from high quality 260 gsm flannel. Sleep Zone pays attention to detail and takes pride in manufacturing a product that will become one’s new, favorite cuddly friend. This must-have blanket is available in four sizes and restful colors. It is very easy to take care of. Wash it on a cold gentle cycle with no fabric softener needed. Owners never need to pay for dry cleaning and the blanket will last for long enough to share with the next generation.
Sleep Zone products are available for purchase on amazon.com. People can sign up online for a chance to win a Sleep Zone gift.
For more information on Sleepzone go to https://www.amazon.com/SLEEP-ZONE-Flannel-Lightweight-Microfiber/dp/B08NVKKX7W, Instagram @sleepzonelife or Facebook
