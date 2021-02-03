Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hoyer Statement Announcing Vote to Remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from Committee Assignments

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today announcing that the House will vote tomorrow to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments: 

"I spoke to Leader McCarthy this morning, and it is clear there is no alternative to holding a Floor vote on the resolution to remove Rep. Greene from her committee assignments. The Rules Committee will meet this afternoon, and the House will vote on the resolution tomorrow."

