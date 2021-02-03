Hoyer Floor Remarks on Fiscal Year 2021 Budget Resolution
“While we were finally able to reach bipartisan agreement on COVID-19 relief at the end of December, much damage had been done, and we knew that the December legislation would not be enough. Now, President Biden has outlined the next steps we need to take, part of his American Rescue Plan. The budget resolution before us today provides us with one path to put that plan into action with the next round of major relief for our people and the economic boost needed by workers and businesses. But it is not the only path.
“Let me be clear, Madam Speaker: we want this to be a bipartisan endeavor. I hope that the discussions between President Biden and a small group of Senate Republicans will lead to a responsible and actionable bipartisan compromise that can pass the Senate with sixty votes and get to the President’s desk in the coming weeks. But make no mistake: we will not seek compromise at the expense of necessary action. The American people cannot wait for Republicans to work their way through another pause.
“Democrats are taking this step today to ensure that we have all the procedural tools necessary to move forward with the relief so sorely needed for the American people in case the preferred path of bipartisanship is unsuccessful. Particularly because expanded unemployment insurance benefits expire on March 14. So, I urge my colleagues to join me in voting for this resolution so we can assure the American people that Congress is moving forward with the relief they need in the timely manner they ought to expect.”