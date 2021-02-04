Hoyer Statement in Support of President Biden's Commitment to Renew America's Standing Abroad

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on President Biden's address this afternoon at the State Department:

“I am encouraged that President Biden is taking steps to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, exacerbated by Iran’s actions, by rebalancing our engagement in a way that, hopefully, will lead to dialogue and a cease fire so relief aid can make it to suffering civilians. This is part of a broader shift in strategy away from the Trump Administration’s dangerous go-it-alone approach that alienated our most stalwart allies and embraced dictatorial regimes so contrary to America’s democratic principles and global mission. I strongly support moves by President Biden and Secretary Blinken to reengage with our allies in order to confront the most serious global challenges through multilateralism while supporting democracy and human rights across the globe, which over the long term will bring greater stability and security to our country and the world.”