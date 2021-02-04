Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
THE DAILY LEADER: FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 5, 2021

“One Minutes” (5 per side)

Complete Consideration of H.R. 447 – National Apprenticeship Act of 2021 (Rep. Scott (VA) – Education and Labor)

The Rule, which was adopted on Tuesday, provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Education and Labor, makes in order 26 amendments, and allows for amendments to be offered en bloc.  A full list of amendments can be found here.

Pending Senate passage, the House may consider S.Con.Res. 5 – A concurrent resolution setting forth the congressional budget for the United States Government for fiscal year 2021 and setting forth the appropriate budgetary levels for fiscal years 2022 through 2030 (Sen. Sanders – Budget) (Subject to a Rule)  

