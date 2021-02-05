Parenting Done Right
A guide to correct common parenting errorsCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parenting isn’t easy; every mom and dad will say that with no doubt and hesitation. It is a complicated job with many nuances that can mean the difference between success and failure, happiness and sorrow. And while many parents have their own style that works, others discover a certain way of parenting which sometimes, along the way, has less than desirable results. Author Kerby Alvy’s book, Parenting Errors: How to Solve Them, aims to guide parents by providing common parenting mistakes and how to correct them.
Dr. Kerby T. Alvy is a psychologist and is the Center for the Improvement of Child Caring’s executive director. The facility, a non-profit center located in California, was founded by Alvy in 1974 and has become one of the most productive and effective parenting education groups in the country. He is an accomplished author of books and articles on everything about parenting and child abuse prevention, many of which appeared in USA Today, LA Times, and other publications. He is a proud father of two daughters and an advocate for children’s and parents’ rights.
This book shows the many responsibilities of parents, all related to each other, and the different kinds of errors one can commit in trying to act on those responsibilities. He then offers unique solutions on how to approach each one, rooted in honesty and courage when it comes to discussing errors with their children. It lists down many different and effective ways to deal with children and provides additional resources to help mothers and fathers become the best parents they can be.
This book is a must-have for parents everywhere. Get your copy today!
