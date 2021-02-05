Partnerships And Collaborations Are Major Value Based Care Market Trends

Value Based Care Payment Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Value Based Care Payment Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change to 2030

Partnerships in value-based care are gaining popularity among the providers as these partnerships allow partners such as manufacturers, payers, and provider organizations to co-develop programs, solutions, and initiatives collaboratively for the benefit of patients and healthcare systems. Value-based partnerships assist with conveying the highest value incentive to the healthcare system and society by concentrating on improving patient results with regards to the system and societal total costs. For instance, in March 2018, UnitedHealth Group’s health business services arm Optum announced a partnership with HealthBI, a workflow platform for health management and value-based care initiatives, aiming at creating an industry-changing operation model for the provider to practice and improve value based care.

The global value based care payment market is segmented by models into accountable care organization (ACO), bundled payments, patient-centered medical home (PCMH), pay for performance (P4P), by deployment into cloud based, on-premise, and by end user into providers and payer.

The global value-based care payment market is expected to grow from $1.52 billion in 2020 to $2.27 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 49.5%. Value based care market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The value based care market size is expected to reach $4.02 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 15%.

