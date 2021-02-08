proMX’s proAdvancedSearch Now Available on Microsoft AppSource

proMX today announced the availability of proAdvancedSearch on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions.

NUREMBERG, BAVARIA, GERMANY, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- proMX develops apps compatible with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for different industries to address varying needs of functionalities. proAdvancedSearch was designed to combine the advantages of Microsoft Dynamics 365’s default search capabilities by offering more specific functions to achieve faster and more refined search results. The app rewards you with results from searching for single characters, complete and incomplete character strings, dates or option rates, while maintaining an easy usability as well as customizable search fields and results views.

In order to maintain its expertise of the Microsoft platform and continue delivering innovative solutions, strong services and customer value, proMX has maintained a close and mutually beneficial relationship with teams at Microsoft.

“Users of proAdvancedSearch have several search fields at their disposal, which makes finding important data, documents and more precise, quick and easy,” Peter Linke, CEO of proMX says.

Get a free trial of the proAdvancedSearch app at its page on AppSource.

Kirsten Edmondson Wolfe, Senior Director, AppSource Product Marketing, Microsoft Corp. said, “We’re excited to welcome proAdvancedSearch to Microsoft AppSource, which gives our customers access to the best solutions available from our extensive partner ecosystem. Microsoft AppSource offers partner solutions such as proAdvancedSearch from proMX to help customers meet their needs faster.”



About proMX AG

Founded in 2000, proMX AG assists businesses with their digital transformation, cloud migration projects and the realization of agile organizational structures. As a Microsoft partner, proMX is focused on software such as Dynamics 365, Microsoft Azure, and Office 365. Its services include consulting, implementation, customization, trainings and technical support. proMX is renowned for its knowhow regarding the cloud business software Dynamics 365, for which it also develops compatible apps, such as Time Tracking for Project Service Automation. Its solutions and services are mainly aimed at professional services and manufacturing companies. Customers include consulting companies, software developers, and building suppliers.