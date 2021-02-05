January 11, 2021 - New Jersey Historic Trust Announces Preserve New Jersey Historic Preservation Fund Grants Available

TRENTON, NJ - The New Jersey Historic Trust (Trust) today announced that applications for the Preserve New Jersey Historic Preservation Fund are now available. Applications must be submitted by April 29, 2021. This year, the Trust will offer both planning and heritage tourism (Historic Site Management) grants and ‘bricks and mortar’ (Capital Preservation) grants. Eligible applicants are 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations, as well as units of county, municipal or state government. Eligible properties must be certified eligible for listing on the New Jersey Register of Historic Places by August 2, 2021. “This is an exciting year for New Jersey as it relates to historic preservation,” said Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver, who serves as DCA Commissioner. “The new initiatives offered in this grant round, coupled with the historic property tax credits included in the economic recovery package recently signed by Governor Murphy, demonstrate the Administration’s financial commitment to rehabilitating historic properties in our state.” “This predictable source of funding is enabling the preservation community to plan and sustain New Jersey’s heritage for many years to come,” said Dorothy P. Guzzo, Executive Director of the New Jersey Historic Trust. Planning grants may be used for activities that will assist in planning for long-term stewardship, development and successful management of historic sites, including developing preservation plans, engineering studies or archaeological assessments. The Trust is also offering grants to foster heritage tourism initiatives that may include visitor readiness surveys, wayfinding, and developing linkages between attractions. The maximum grant request is $50,000 and requires a $1 match for every $3 requested. Capital preservation grants may be used for construction expenses related to the preservation, restoration, repair, and rehabilitation of historic property and professional fees necessary to prepare and complete the construction project. There are two levels of capital request. At Level I, the maximum request is $150,000 and requires a match of $2 for every $3 requested. At Level II, the maximum request is $750,000 and requires a match of $1 for every $1 requested. All construction projects should be supported by previous studies, such as preservation plans or assessments. The Trust will again offer applicants the opportunity to apply for a multi-phase project to facilitate funding for substantially complex projects. In this category, the Trust may commit up to three years of funding at the $750,000 level, assuming all other requirements have been met. Applications and guidelines are available on the Trust’s website at https://njht.org/dca/njht/programs/preservenj. The Trust strongly recommends that potential applicants attend a virtual workshop on Thursday, January 28. Applicants are strongly encouraged to read the grant guidelines to determine if the proposed project is eligible for funding and may contact Trust staff with questions at 609-984-0473. The Preserve New Jersey Historic Preservation Fund was established by legislation in 2016 after New Jersey voters approved a change to the state constitution to provide a stable source of funding for open space, farmland, and historic preservation by dedicating funds from the Corporation Business Tax. The Preserve New Jersey Fund continues the work of the Garden State Historic Preservation Trust Fund (2000-2012) and the Historic Preservation Bond Program (1990-1997). Since 1990, more than $156 million in matching grants has been awarded to worthy historic preservation construction and planning projects throughout the state. Created by the State Legislature, the New Jersey Historic Trust is a nonprofit historic preservation organization affiliated with the Department of Community Affairs. Governed by a 15-member board of trustees, the mission of the Trust is to advance historic preservation in New Jersey for the benefit of future generations through education, stewardship, and financial investment programs that save our heritage and strengthen our communities. For more information on the New Jersey Historic Trust and its funding programs, visit: http://www.njht.org. For more information about DCA, visit nj.gov/dca/ or follow the Department on social media: