Title V Facilities' Air Emissions Reports due March 31

Facilities subject to Title V of the federal Clean Air Act must submit their emissions inventories for 2020 to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Air Quality Bureau by March 31, 2021.

To increase efficiency and simplify the emissions reporting requirement, DNR requires you to report the 2020 emissions electronically using the State and Local Emissions Inventory System (SLEIS).

For assistance regarding Emissions Inventory or Fee Payment (due July 1, 2021), please contact Jeremy Arndt at (515) 725-9511 or Jeremy.Arndt@dnr.iowa.gov. For assistance regarding SLEIS, please contact Nick Page at (515) 725-9544 or Nick.Page@dnr.iowa.gov.

If your initial Title V permit was issued prior to Jan. 1, 2021, the Annual Compliance Certification and the Semi-Annual Monitoring Report are also due March 31, 2021. Contact Mark Fields at (515) 725-9526 or Mark.Fields@dnr.iowa.gov if you have questions about these reports. For additional information on all Title V reporting requirements, please check the informational letter DNR sent to Title V facilities.