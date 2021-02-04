Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Literary Series Programs for February, March 2021

Important new books on Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr., Eleanor Roosevelt and on humanity’s inclination to war will headline the winter literary season of the Library of Congress. The Library will also feature a conversation with the National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature and a symposium on diversity in books for young people.

All programs will be virtual and premiere on the Library's Facebook page and its YouTube site (with captions). These presentations will be available for viewing afterward at those sites and on the Library’s website at loc.gov/collections/event-videos/.

Click here for more information.

