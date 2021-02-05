MDDL Messages permit Army CPI2 Satellite Use for Vehicles On-The-Move
Backup & Redundancy with Hand-Over Comms
the MDDL feature supports satellite communications for vehicles on-the-move, and it automatically activates communications from vehicle-to-vehicle in the event of a satcomm failure.”WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In January 2021, the U.S. Army Product Manager for Command Post Integrated Infrastructure (CPI2) announced a need for more survivable command posts that are mobile, that could enable multiple Army operations, have built in redundancy for continuous operations, and a reduced physical footprint. In addition to an improved expeditionary mobility, the solution would incorporate camouflage and concealment to improve signature management. The Army is now interested in scalable and integrated mobile command posts that can execute uninterrupted missions, including communications on-the-move. This solution will be designed to work at the Brigade and Battalion echelons and across Mobile Command Groups for Corps and Divisions echelons.
— Cap Beyer, CEO
In February 2021, we announce that the AGIS LifeRing solution is available for the Army to test, evaluate and prove. Our Multi Domain Data Link (MDDL) approach uses lightweight 12-inch diameter, 7 lb. Iridium Next Thales satellite transceivers along with a remote AWS GovCloud server to provide communications between on-the-move vehicles to overcome most of the terrain issues. Further, if satellite communications were to fail, an automatic software handover occurs for vehicle-to-vehicle communications using L3Harris or other military communications. The L3Harris integration with LifeRing has been tested and proven and LifeRing has also been tested with a lower data rate Iridium. See https://www.thalesgroup.com/en/markets/market-specific-solutions/mobile-satellite-services.
This Iridium Next satellite constellation currently provides worldwide civil aviation communications, where reliance and dependability on the system carries serious international implications.
AGIS has begun exploring potential teaming arrangements with other companies in order to put together a very low-cost demonstration or prototype that can be used by any service branch of the DoD. In addition to showing reliability, flexibility, and scalability, AGIS is able to demonstrate the benefit of drastically reducing RF Targeting by hostile forces with this solution.
To download an evaluation copy of the LifeRing Thick Client App, go to: https://www.agisinc.com/download or email us at support@agisinc.com.
For a Cloud-based WEB version of the software, go to https://www.liferingmilitary.com.
