Brynk, the cutting-edge environmental start-up, launches with vision to save our planet
EINPresswire.com/ -- Brynk, the cutting-edge environmental start-up launches with its mission to help solve the climate crisis. Committed to using the latest technology, the best methods and the highest standards, Brynk works with trusted industry leaders such as The Gold Standard, VERRA and Eden Reforestation Projects. Brynk is a Pending B Corp and believes in business as a force for good.
Founded in 2020 by Luke Evans, Brynk was born from the vision of bringing together a community of people and organisations committed to solving the climate crisis. Evans says: “The planet can’t wait for lagging governments and irresponsible businesses to take action. We need to make the solutions simple, accessible and rewarding for all. I felt compelled to make a difference after the birth of my daughter, to ensure I do everything within my power to hand over a better planet and future for her and generations to come”
At this point, Brynk is offering tree planting and forest protection: this is nature’s way of fighting back against the climate crisis, restoring ecosystems and biodiversity and providing a pathway out of poverty for local communities.
Brynk has also launched a fast and simple-to-use carbon calculator to help individuals discover, reduce and offset their carbon footprint immediately, by funding renewable energy projects. By Investing in these projects the Brynk community is helping to keep fossil fuels in the ground where they belong.
In addition to the impact Brynk aims to make for people and communities, the team is committed to supporting business partners in their efforts towards becoming sustainable businesses in the fight against the climate crisis.
Luke Evans, Founder, says: “Brynk is already on its way to becoming a global community for like-minded, environmentally aware people and organisations. We want to gamify the experience and develop offerings to our community that drive engagement and change behaviour. Eventually, we want to set up our own projects to further accelerate change. Our entire mission is to rebalance our planet and win the fight against the climate crisis.”
Notes to Editors
About Luke Evans, Founder
Luke Evans, 1982, from Melbourne, Australia has lived in London for the past 14 years. He has a Bachelors of Finance and Financial Economics and a Masters in Mathematics from QUT (Queensland University of Technology).
Evans started his career in the energy industry forecasting electricity demand and generation of renewable energy projects (wind, solar, biogas, hydro). He then moved to the UK and worked with a number of commodity trading houses covering carbon, power, metals, oil and gas. He came to the realisation that he could not change the industry from within and after increasing frustration decided to find new ways to help people engage and find solutions to the climate crisis. He joined the sports betting and gaming industry where he developed acute skills surrounding customer journeys and gamification and built a strong network of talented and passionate individuals who form the core Brynk team.
Evans is confident that the Brynk team can unpack very complex problems that the climate crisis presents into simple and technology-enabled customer experiences.
Statistics to date
167,000 trees planted
75,000 tonnes Carbon Dioxide to be absorbed
Planting a tree at least every 18 seconds throughout the rest of 2021
1.5 million trees committed to be planted already this year
52 full time tree planters on project sites across 8 tree planting locations
4 renewable energy projects
1,300 Instagram followers @on_the_brynk
1,400 Facebook followers @brynk
Christina Chara Ioannou
