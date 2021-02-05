Sex Therapist Dr. Diana Wiley Releases Guide for Valentine’s Date Night at Home

Dr. Diana’s Guide to Planning Your Valentine’s Date Night at Home

Free Booklet and Video Series Help Keep the Romance Alive While Living in Lockdown

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sex therapist Dr. Diana Wiley, PhD, author of the book Love in the Time of Corona: Advice from a Sex Therapist for Couples in Quarantine, has released a free, downloadable booklet entitled "Dr. Diana’s Guide to Planning Your Valentine’s Date Night at Home.”

“I want to help couples keep the spark alive while they are stuck at home during this pandemic,” says Dr. Diana. “The forced togetherness has taken a toll on many relationships. Valentine’s Day is a great opportunity to reconnect and rekindle the flames of passion.”

Dr. Diana’s guide (free download at http://www.DearDrDiana.com) offers tips on sensual activities a couple could enjoy, including body pampering, sharing a special meal at home, indulging in some erotica, and having fun playing together. “Valentine’s Day 2021 is the perfect excuse to stay home and create your own ‘bubble of love’ … and hopefully enjoy some hot sex together.”

With more than thirty years of experience as a relationship counselor and sex therapist, Dr. Diana has helped thousands of couples get their sex lives back on track. Now she wants to help the millions of couples whose relationships are suffering during this pandemic. She makes recommendations about how partners can change their routines and spice up their romantic lives.

Studies have also shown that having more sex reduces stress and offers other proven health benefits as well. It can even boost the immune system to provide extra protection, something we could all use more of these days.

To further help couples reconnect this Valentine’s Day, Dr. Diana has released a series of YouTube videos called "Dr. Diana’s Seven Secrets for Sensational Sex." The topics cover healthy strategies for individual responsibility and partner communication and interaction. She advises couples: “Learn to adopt these seven secrets, and it will pave the way for much more pleasure and satisfaction in the bedroom.”

In addition to her private practice in Seattle, Dr. Diana hosts the online radio show “Love, Lust & Laughter” on Progressive Radio Network. Her book—Love in the Time of Corona: Advice from a Sex Therapist for Couples in Quarantine—is available on Amazon.com as a paperback and an e-book.

PDF copies of the guide and the book are available to media upon request to DearDrDiana@gmail.com

Dr. Diana’s Seven Secrets for Sensational Sex