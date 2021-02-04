Industrial Info Resources: Join AVEVA for Webinar on Breaking Down Silos to Maximize Engineering Efficiency

/EIN News/ -- SUGAR LAND, Texas, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As capital project complexity and digitalization continue to grow, the corresponding amount of data and information grows exponentially. Engineering information is stockpiled in "silos"--geographical, disciplinary or otherwise--as it is created and often only shared in staged project updates, then handed over to the client at the end of the project. But the opportunity to leverage data in real-time across disciplinary, geographic and even company lines has emerged, and it is revolutionizing engineering efficiency.



AVEVA's latest integrated engineering solution, AVEVA Unified Engineering, draws together process simulation, engineering and design to provide a data-centric environment that enables multi-discipline engineering teams to execute greenfield and brownfield plant engineering projects concurrently around the globe.



Our panel of industrial capital project experts will discuss the advantages of this new technology in a FREE webinar Thursday, February 11 at 10 a.m. CST. The panel will highlight the variety of deployment opportunities--cloud, on-premise and hybrid--and the role the selected approach plays in your overall project (or enterprise) performance regarding project quality, cost, scheduling and more.



The panel will conclude with an opportunity for you to submit your questions and hear the experts explore everything you want to know about how to get the most out of your engineering efforts throughout your entire project and beyond. No topic is off limits!



Our panelists include:

Monica Schnitger, Principal Analyst at SchnitgerCorp

Greg Pada, Engineering Plant Portfolio Solutions Manager at AVEVA

Marlina Lukman, Product Manager, UE Cloud at AVEVA

Ariane Jayr, Cloud Sales - Global Accounts at AVEVA

