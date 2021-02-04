Sight, Sound & Story: Live Online “Making it Work: From Editor to Director” on February 25th

Sight, Sound & Story: Live event series starts 2021 by going behind the scenes of Documentary filmmaking.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manhattan Edit Workshop’s “Sight, Sound & Story: Live” monthly online event series continues in February with the filmmakers from the acclaimed documentary film “Dick Johnson is Dead.”

Inside Episode VII: There can be no more collaborative and intertwined relationship in filmmaking than that between Director and Editor. In documentary filmmaking this is especially so. Join us for a special conversion with Director Kirsten Johnson and Editor Nels Bangerter as they discuss the creative process of documentary filmmaking within the acclaimed films “Dick Johnson Is Dead “and “Cameraperson”; as well as other films. Creative Director of Wheelhouse Creative and documentary filmmaker Jeremy Workman will help guide the conversation and show examples of Kirsten and Nels work. Jeremy was also an editing collaborator for the dance sequence in “Dick Johnson is Dead” and edited the trailer for “Cameraperson.”

All attendees who register for this event will receive a link and password to Vimeo Live 30 minutes prior to the event. The event will be live at 5:00 PM EST/ 2:00 PM PST on February 25th. This will gain free access for all attendees who register.

This event wouldn’t be possible without our Master Storyteller Sponsors: OWC, American Cinema Editors, & EditFest Global; as well as our new Technology Sponsor: AJA. We are also grateful for the continued support of our invaluable partners ProductionHUB, Digital Cinema Society, LAPPG, NYWIFT, Film Fatales, and The D-Word. Following the panel there will be a chance to ask questions in a live Q&A session. To register, please go to https://bit.ly/2MWcj2m.

*All speakers are subject to availability