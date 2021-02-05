Kovels On Antiques & Collectibles February 2021 Newsletter Now Available

Kovels On Antiques & Collectibles February 2021 Newsletter

Kovels’ February newsletter features railroad collectibles, mechanical banks, Fausto Melotti ceramics and paperweights, all with photos and prices.

CLEVELAND, OHIO, US, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It was “All Aboard!” at the Indiana auction of railroad collectibles that’s featured in a sale report in Kovels On Antiques & Collectibles February 2021 newsletter. Stay on-track with prices and information about railroad signs, lanterns, locks, bells, and other items from many railroad companies, including the top price steam whistle from a Grand Trunk Railway train that sold for more than $2,500.

Collectors love old cast iron coin banks, especially the clever mechanical ones made from the late 1800s to the beginning of World War II. See some classic (priced, of course) examples in Kovels’ February issue—the Magician, Circus, Speaking Dog, Trick Pony and others—that auctioned in Illinois. Readers can also learn about reproduction banks made from the 1950s to 1980s.

Intricate glass paperweights are beautiful and useful whether they are more than 100 years old or less than 40. Kovels’ latest newsletter pictures antique paperweights by Baccarat and other significant makers along with a few more contemporary examples that all sold in Chicago, along with their prices and a list of “terms to know” for the new collector.

Midcentury design enthusiasts will enjoy viewing the ceramic creations of Fausto Melotti that sold at auction recently in Milan, Italy. The sculptural forms with simple shapes and bright colors brought very high prices, ranging from $9,000 to more than $70,000. Don’t miss the examples in Kovels’ February newsletter.

And you don’t have to be a “collector” to love vintage purses. An Ohio auction offered Coach bags and totes, most never used and still bearing original tags. Some were leather, some were canvas, and a wristlet even resembled a can of Campbell’s Tomato Soup! Buyers loved the prices—from $24 to $224. Kovels’ latest issue pictures an assortment.

Don’t miss Terry Kovel’s reflections on Valentine’s Day cards, and the February Dictionary of Marks that lists examples with hearts and arrows. The illustrated Collector’s Gallery answers readers’ questions about a French ceramic jar, horse’s head hitching post, stoneware jug, and Nippon tea set. And more than 70 antiques and collectibles are listed in the February Buyer’s Price Guide.

About Kovels

Terry Kovel and Kim Kovel provide collectors and researchers with up-to-date and informed information on antiques and collectibles. The company was founded in 1953 by Terry and her late husband, Ralph. The Kovels have written over 100 books, including their annual Kovels’ Antiques & Collectibles Price Guide, now in its 53rd edition, as well as dozens of leaflets, and three series about antiques for television.

Kovels.com, online since 1998, offers a bird’s-eye view of the market through latest news, advice, and more than 1 million prices. Readers will find auction reports, answers to thousands of readers’ questions, a marks dictionary, and antiques & collectibles identification guides covering antiques from 1750 to 2010. Also included is the digital edition of Kovels On Antiques & Collectibles Newsletter including 46 years of archives. To stay in touch, subscribe to Kovels’ free weekly email, Kovels Komments, at Kovels.com.