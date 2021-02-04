Ondule' Wines Creates Donation Program to Help Hospitality Industry-One Bottle at a Time.

Through its newly created Pandemic Partnership Program, Ondule' will donate a portion of wine sales to California restaurants and non-profit organizations.

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA, U.S., February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The past year has been challenging and, at times, painful for all in the hospitality industry. We have all watched many treasured restaurants experience financial losses and landmark eateries close their doors permanently.

In light of the economic devastation Covid-19 has wrought on the California restaurant industry, Ondulé Wines is launching a new initiative to help support dining establishments and other parts of the hospitality sector that have been most impacted over the past year.

Each month, thru its newly created Pandemic Partnership Program, Ondulé will donate a portion of its wine sales to California restaurants and non-profit organizations that are providing support to industry employees that have been hit hard by Covid 19.

The pandemic has left no part of the hospitality sector unscathed. In an industry which employs 1 in five Californians, an estimated 110,000 dining establishments have closed nationally, and 2.5 million restaurant employees have been furloughed or permanently laid off, according to a recent survey from the National Restaurant Association.

Last year, to help compensate for losses, Ondulé Wines adjusted its business from primarily distribution to restaurants to a direct-to-consumer (DTC) model. As Californians have been forced to stay home to minimize spread of the deadly corona virus, wine drinking in moderation has (predictably) increased as a stress reliever and way of relaxing. According to the latest Savos/Ship Compliant Report on 2020, DTC sales were up 27%. In contrast, the average increase in DTC sales over the previous nine years was 10.5%.

Through the Pandemic Partnership Program, Ondulé is hoping to help the hospitality industry in some way. “These people are not only our customers, but our family,” says Amy Wynn Brown, Ondulé’s Director of Sales and Marketing. “We wanted to do something that, at very least, might provide some financial and emotional support.”

During the month of December, Ondulé donated $10 for each bottle sold to Mistral Restaurant. “We didn’t know what to expect, but the restaurant’s longtime and loyal customers were delighted to show their support,” says Brown. “The promotion was a success, and Mistral employees were able to take home a small bonus at the end of the year.

“We realize it wasn’t life changing, but we hope it took a little bit of the sting away from the disappointing holiday season and the difficulties throughout the year,” Brown continues.

In February, Ondulé is partnering with fashion icon Stacey Todd to offer a “Box of Romance.” Throughout the month, a beautifully presented bottle of 2014 Esmé wine and a pair of luxurious Alpaca slippers from Peru- designed and imported by Live Posted -will be sold exclusively at Stacey Todd in Studio City. Customers who purchase the Box will get 15% off, and Ondulé will donate $10 for each bottle sold.

Proceeds from Ondulé’s Pandemic Partnership Program will be donated to Restaurants Care, a non-profit arm of the California Restaurant Association that provides relief to restaurant workers in California affected by the pandemic and restaurant closings.

“As a California wine company founded on the values of appreciation of life and the love of find food and drink, it is our pleasure to be able to give back in some small way to the industry and community that has helped make us a success.

From our house to yours, we raise a glass (of wine, of course) and wish you all good health and wishes for a better year.”