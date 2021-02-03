Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Review of The Debt Sustainability Framework For Market Access Countries

International Monetary Fund. Strategy, Policy, & Review Department

February 3, 2021

A careful review has revealed significant scope to modernize and better align the MAC DSA with its objectives and the IMF’s lending framework. This note proposes replacing the current framework with a new methodology based on risk assessments at three different horizons. Extensive testing has shown that the proposed framework has much better predictive accuracy than the current one. In addition to predicting sovereign stress, the framework can be used to derive statements about debt stabilization under current policies and about debt sustainability.

Policy Paper No. 2021/003

occasional

English

February 3, 2021

9781513568324/2663-3493

PPEA2021003

Paper

124

