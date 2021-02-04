California Grown CBD
CBD helps mental and physical healthLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CBD or Cannabidiol helps with mental stress and physical ailments. As opposed to THC which is known for its novel high, Cbd has actually shown therapeutic benefits for those who take it as a substitute for other medications. It is the second most prevalent of the active ingredients of cannabis (marijuana). While CBD is an essential component of medical marijuana, it is derived directly from the hemp plant, which is a cousin of the marijuana plant.
All 50 states have laws legalizing CBD with varying degrees of restriction, and while the federal government still considers CBD in the same class as marijuana, it doesn’t habitually enforce against it.
BD has been touted for a wide variety of health issues, but the strongest scientific evidence is for its effectiveness in treating some of the cruelest childhood epilepsy syndromes, such as Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS), which typically don’t respond to antiseizure medications.
CBD may help reduce symptoms related to cancer and side effects related to cancer treatment, like nausea, vomiting and pain.
CBD can be a great supplement for a healthy lifestyle.
