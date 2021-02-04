Secretary Hargett Presented Bolivar Central Student Sydni Aylor with Award for Second Place in Civics Essay Contest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett presented Bolivar Central High School student Sydni Aylor with an award today for her second-place finish in the statewide 2020 Civics Essay Contest for students who served as poll officials in the Presidential election.

“Sydni, who served as a poll official in both the November and August elections, wrote about how the experience gave her a better understanding of how every vote matters and a respect for the integrity of the election process,” said Secretary Hargett. “I am grateful for Sydni and all of the students who stepped up to serve their community as poll officials.”

This year’s civics essay contest was open to any Tennessee high school student, age 16 or older, who worked as a poll official during early voting or Election Day for the Presidential election.

First, second and third place winners were chosen from each Grand Division. For her second-place finish, Aylor received a $500 TNStars 529 College Savings Program scholarship.

This essay contest is part of the Secretary of State’s civics engagement initiative to prepare students to be actively engaged citizens. For more information about the essay contest and our other civic engagement education efforts, visit sos.tn.gov/civics.