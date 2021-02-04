Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Secretary Hargett Presented Scott County Student Callie Carson with Award for First Place in Civics Essay Contest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett presented Scott High School student Callie Carson with an award today for her first-place finish in the statewide 2020 Civics Essay Contest for students who served as poll officials in the presidential election.

“In her essay, Callie said she was excited to have a role in the 2020 Election and will now know exactly what to expect when she can cast a ballot,” said Secretary Hargett. “Callie and all of the students who stepped up to serve as poll officials helped their local election commissions run a safe and secure election.”

This year’s civics essay contest was open to any Tennessee high school student, age 16 or older, who worked as a poll official during early voting or on Election Day for the presidential election.

First, second and third place winners were chosen from each Grand Division. For her first-place finish, Carson received a $1,000 TNStars 529 College Savings Program scholarship.

This essay contest is part of the Secretary of State’s civics engagement initiative to prepare students to be actively engaged citizens. For more information about the essay contest and our other civic engagement education efforts, visit sos.tn.gov/civics.

