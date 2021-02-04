Secretary Hargett Presented Warren County Student Bailey Glenn with Award for Second Place in Civics Essay Contest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett presented Warren County High School student Bailey Glenn with an award today for her second-place finish in the statewide 2020 Civics Essay Contest for students who served as poll officials in the presidential election.

“In her essay, Bailey said working as a poll official helped her understand the privilege, we as Americans have to vote and how we honor the men and women who sacrificed for our freedom by voting,” said Secretary Hargett. “Bailey, who served as a poll official in both the November and August elections, helped her local election commission run a safe and secure election."

This year’s civics essay contest was open to any Tennessee high school student, age 16 or older, who worked as a poll official during early voting or on Election Day for the presidential election.

First, second and third place winners were chosen from each Grand Division. For her second-place finish, Glenn received a $500 TNStars 529 College Savings Program scholarship.

This essay contest is part of the Secretary of State’s civics engagement initiative to prepare students to be actively engaged citizens. For more information about the essay contest and our other civic engagement education efforts, visit sos.tn.gov/civics.