*** Update*** Westminster Barracks / Missing Person
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B100466
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joseph Galusha
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#:(802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: February 3, 2021 at 1811 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Twenty Mile Stream Road, Cavendish, Vermont
VIOLATION: Missing Person
MISSING: Louann Prior
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, Vermont
*** Update, 0317 hours Thursday February 4, 2021***
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 3, 2021, at approximately 1811 hours, Vermont State Police out of the Westminster Barracks began investigating a missing adult case out of Cavendish (Windsor County), Vermont.
55-year-old Louann Prior was reported missing by her caregivers in Cavendish, Vermont. Prior is approximately 5’5”, 200lbs, with long reddish-brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a pink sweater, a bright yellow winter jacket, and yellow sneakers. Prior is a vulnerable adult with several medical and mental health disorders.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Prior is asked to contact the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks.
55-year-old Louann Prior has been located and is currently safe at home.
