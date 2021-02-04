Update*** Westminster Barracks / Missing Person

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B100466

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joseph Galusha

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#:(802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: February 3, 2021 at 1811 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Twenty Mile Stream Road, Cavendish, Vermont

VIOLATION: Missing Person

MISSING: Louann Prior

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, Vermont

*** Update, 0317 hours Thursday February 4, 2021***

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On February 3, 2021, at approximately 1811 hours, Vermont State Police out of the Westminster Barracks began investigating a missing adult case out of Cavendish (Windsor County), Vermont.

55-year-old Louann Prior was reported missing by her caregivers in Cavendish, Vermont. Prior is approximately 5’5”, 200lbs, with long reddish-brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a pink sweater, a bright yellow winter jacket, and yellow sneakers. Prior is a vulnerable adult with several medical and mental health disorders.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Prior is asked to contact the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks.

55-year-old Louann Prior has been located and is currently safe at home.

Corporal Gary T. Salvatore

Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, Vermont 05346

(802)722-4600

(802)722-4691 fax