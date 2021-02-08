Champions + Legends premieres video interview of Tommy Caldwell and Adam Ondra discussing their climbs of the Dawn Wall
LAS VEGAS/BRNO, UNITED STATES/CZECH REPUBLIC, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Champions + Legends is proud to present a one-hour interview of two of the greatest climbing stars in the world. This video interview will air on Tuesday, February 9th at 11am ET on Adam Ondra YouTube channel and the Champions + Legends YouTube channel. Tommy Caldwell and Adam Ondra open up and talk about their memories of Yosemite's iconic El Capitan climb and also their current lives, future dreams, mindset, and what motivates and drives them to constantly push their limits.
Watch this video for the opportunity to see Tommy Caldwell and Adam Ondra, two of the world’s greatest climbers on one stage together. These two athletes have not seen each other for more than 3 years, and jump right into their individual journey to the Yosemite Valley.
Their video has them talking about different training and preparation techniques, required mindset and motivation, Adam’s first experience with proper jumaring or memories about sleeping in portaledge. Tommy and Adam then discuss the legendary climbs that Tommy and Alex Honnold completed with their 17-peaks “Continental Divide Ultimate Linkup” project in 36 hours.
As a former sport climber, Tommy is interested in Adam’s opinions on the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, how his training and technique have evolved in recent years, and how he mentally prepares for his most feared discipline – speed. Tommy and Adam have made careers through their passion for this sport, and then move on to discussing their future ambitions and goals.
“Before going to Yosemite, I did like four pitches in my life on track gear”, smiles Adam and answers Tommy’s question of how inexperienced he was on multiple-dip big wall climbing. In such a relaxed atmosphere, the whole interview is going on between these two great climbers, friends, and both athlete partners of CBD sport supplement brand Champions + Legends. Join and share their inspiring personal stories and insights.
About Tommy Caldwell
● USA athlete, widely regarded as the best big-wall free climber of all time.
● Responsible for making several first free ascents globally (especially in Yosemite).
● Completed the first free climb of the Dawn Wall of El Capitan (w/Kevin Jorgeson) in 19 days (2015).
● “Continental Divide Ultimate Linkup“ summiting 17 peaks over 35 miles teamed up with Alex Honnold.
● Star of the documentary Dawn Wall.
About Adam Ondra
● Professional rock climber from Czech Republic, considered one of the best climbers in the world.
● Four-time World Champion in sport climbing, only male athlete to have won World Championship titles in both lead climbing and bouldering in the same year (2014).
● Repeated the legendary Dawn Wall from the category of big-wall climbing in a very short time of 8 days (2016).
● Pushed the boundaries of sport climbing by finishing his own project Silence in Norway and introducing a new level of difficulty of 9c (2017).
● Czech team for the Olympics in Tokyo 2021 and medal favorite.
About Champions + Legends
● Producer of hemp-derived CBD sport supplements for athletic preparation, performance, and recovery.
● Lineup includes 11 custom formulated, 6x independently tested products for pre, mid and post workout use.
● Made in the USA using 100% certified-organic hemp, using the highest quality full-spectrum CBD.
● Products support the physical demands of all athletes and other indoor and outdoor enthusiasts to move better, train harder and recover faster.
Champions + Legends Corp.
www.championsandlegends.com
+1 866-831-0012
info@championsandlegends.com