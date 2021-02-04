The Hoffman Company Announces 43-Acre Home of Iconic Murrieta Hot Springs is On the Market
Currently a Christian Retreat and Conference Center, the Picturesque Campus is Well-maintained and Suited for a Variety of Purposes
Part of what makes this property so special are all the uses and improvements you get in one place: hot springs, a lodge, numerous indoor and outdoor meeting and dining spaces & amenities.”MURRIETA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The historic Murrieta Hot Springs Christian Conference Center and Bible College Campus, a 43-acre campus with lodging and educational facilities in southwest Riverside County, is available for sale, according to Justin Esayian of The Hoffman Company, who is handling the exclusive listing.
— Justin Esayian
The property, located at 39401 Murrieta Hot Springs Road near the I-15/I-215 interchange, is zoned for civic or institutional land use and offered in its current condition.
“This is one of the most remarkable properties available today in the Inland Empire,” Esayian said. “Given its unique history, the scale, scope and excellent condition of its facilities and the beautiful landscaping, we expect a lot of interest from a broad range of potential buyers, including educational, medical, hospitality, religious and senior housing organizations.”
The gated campus is fully developed with approximately 279,000 square feet of infrastructure including 38 buildings, a dozen lodges with 248 rooms that can accommodate up to 1,200 overnight guests, two large auditoriums, two commercial kitchens and spacious dining halls. There are high-tech classrooms, meeting spaces, administrative offices and 741 parking spaces.
The grounds are manicured with walkways meandering through lush vegetation, a scenic fishing lake and numerous outdoor recreational amenities including nine tennis courts and a newly renovated sports field. Original to the property are natural hot springs that feed into a large pool, five soaking spots and a secluded Roman spa.
“Part of what makes this property so special are all the uses and improvements you get in one place: natural hot springs, the ability to lodge large numbers of guests, numerous indoor and outdoor meeting and dining spaces, recreational amenities and all within a mature, lush and beautifully manicured setting,” Esayian says.
Developed into a luxury health retreat in 1902, the resort attracted locals, travelers, celebrities and even a vegetarian commune before falling into disrepair in the 1980s. It came back to life in 1995, when Calvary Chapel of Costa Mesa purchased the site and invested $38 million to restore, upgrade and expand it into a Christian conference retreat center and Bible College Campus. The church’s decision to sell the historical landmark this year was prompted by a shift in focus for the Church, only exacerbated by the closure of its facilities since last March under COVID-19 restrictions.
“In this new season, we believe the Lord is directing us to new strategies in equipping His people and advancing the Gospel,” said CCCM senior pastor Brian Brodersen. “For many years, large-scale conferences were an effective tool for us in achieving that vision. The COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have forced us to take a hard look at our three conference centers in Southern California and prayerfully seek to better steward our resources.”
Given the tight supply of land in Southern California along with strong home sales and aggressive competition among homebuilders, Esayian expects some offers to redevelop all or part of the site into new housing with mixed-use retail. But based on the already high level of interest, even before it was officially on the market, he thinks multiple buyer types will be interested in repurposing the existing campus.
“The ideal buyer is someone who will purchase the property in its current, as-is condition,” Esayian said. “This is a turn-key campus that has everything in place to operate a university or boarding school. Several private universities have shown interest including nursing schools, which would lean on the large presence of medical services in Murrieta and Temecula.”
The natural hot springs, soaking pools and recreational opportunities make the property ideal for senior housing or long-term rehabilitative care, he said, and converting the property back to a resort with a wellness focus would be a clear fit for a hospitality operator. Various religious organizations and churches have also shown interest in acquiring the site to serve as global or regional headquarters, while also being utilized to serve as a campus for K-12 schooling and higher education.
“Whether the property remains educational or religious in purpose or is reimagined as something completely different, it’s a serene setting in one of the fastest-growing job markets in the state that can easily be accessed from anywhere across Southern California,” Esayian added.
Interested buyers may contact Justin Esayian at 949-705-0921 or jesayian@hoffmanland.com.
