The increased working population and number of working women is proving beneficial for the functional apparel market.
Functional apparel is a market segment where the clothing and accessories are produced and designed for user-specific requirements such as functionality, wearability, and usefulness. These apparels are now improving in and quality, production, and are cost-effective due to the advancements in technology and the use of fabrics like polyester or microfiber that absorbs sweat from the body. These help consumers to remain clean and at ease which is proving beneficial to the market growth. Moreover, the increased awareness for health and fitness has increased the demand for athletic apparel and also likely to influence the demand for sportswear and footwear. Also, the changing trends in fashion and design have improved the need for custom made products. One of the major factors in the rise of the global market is the increasing number of the working population, especially in women workers, which is expected to enhance demand for the functional apparel market in the forecasted period.
The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a great impression on the global market. The rising knowledge regarding custom made clothing and fashion at homes will encourage opportunities for the market. The elevated demand for functional apparel has led to the deficiency of such products. The mounting need for manufacturers to raise their production capacities in this crisis will further benefit the market. The increasing assumptions and concerns about the spread of the virus will boost the functional apparel demand. Moreover, the long-term effect of the virus will simultaneously activate cautiousness among people, which, in turn, will anticipate reasonably for the market.
The global plant functional apparel is fragmented in nature. Due to new players' entry into the worldwide market, it is expected to witness increased competition in the coming years. Manufacturers are focusing on product innovation and strong marketing and distribution strategies to meet the increasing demand from consumers across the globe, thereby leading to the market's overall growth.
Key Players for Functional Apparel Market-
Key companies profiled in the research report include Adidas AG, Asics Corporation, Columbia Sportswear Company, Inditex, Nike, Inc., Puma SE, PVH Corporation, Skechers USA, Inc., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corporation.
