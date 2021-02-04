the link works with wtec to bring smart building infrastructure and energy savings to new building in Nocatee.

Raghu Misra Timothy Miscovich Rendering of the link

Innovator Raghu Misra, places sustainability, human-centric design, and building optimization as top priority for the new "building-of-the-future" in Nocatee.

A myriad of sustainable measures are included in the building design enabling the link to become a virtual NZEB (Net-Zero Energy Building) building.” — Raghu Misra

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founder and innovator Raghu Misra, announced the link team is working with wtec to equip their new innovative 22,500 sq. ft building that will provide technologically advanced space and services for startups, small businesses, and members. wtec will provide its smartengine solution that takes advantage of the internet of things (IOT) technology to create a cutting-edge environmentally-friendly experience using the most energy-efficient power over ethernet (POE) based lighting infrastructure to reduce carbon dioxide (C02) emissions.

wtec’s smartengine technology is expected to reduce the building’s CO2 emissions from lighting by more than 70 percent and the total energy cost and usage are planned to be 35 percent less than that of similar-sized buildings with traditional systems. A myriad of sustainable measures are included in the building design enabling the link to become a virtual NZEB (Net-Zero Energy Building) building.

According to Misra, the Nocatee community, which is rated as the #1 place to live in Florida, deserves to have a building-of-the-future like the link. “With the inclusion of the latest and greatest technologies of IOT sensors, artificial intelligence AI-driven building controls, among others, wtec will deliver world-class comfort to our members and also make the building ultra-sustainable. The various technologies we will have at the link will bring out anyone's inner tech nerd,” he said.

Timothy Miscovich, Chief Commercial Officer at wtec, is a key influencer and champion of the company’s purpose at the link. “We are incredibly happy to be working with Raghu to deliver a world-class building here in Nocatee. The building will provide insights into modern and alternative ways of doing things,” said Miscovich, who resides in St. Johns County. “the link will be the first in the area designed at the same level as many of the world’s biggest companies in terms of building intelligence and sustainability.”

the link is planning to open for business in June - July 2021 at 425 Town Plaza Avenue, Ponte Vedra, Florida. “The outpouring support, interest, and collaboration from potential members and users of the space have continued to affirm the need for this type of model project in Northeast Florida,” said Misra. For more information, visit www.thelink.zone.

###

About the link

the link is a one-of-a-kind venue where members come to Learn-Play-Think-Do. It will become the hub for the residents of Nocatee, Ponte Vedra Beach, and northern St Johns County. the link anchors residents and community life and fosters and facilitates creative and fulfilling interactions of thought, productivity, and human development by providing solutions and space for people to thrive holistically.

About wtec

wtec has been developing trendsetting products that bring sustainability to life. Developers in Frankfurt/Rhein-Main and Silicon Valley consistently work on innovative products and solutions which have been successfully deployed all around the world for leading blue chip organizations. A development focus on Technology, Use & Impact contributes to creating value and true building intelligence. wtec’s technology can be found in buildings, accounting for millions of square feet, around the world for many Fortune 100 companies,