Sapna Foundation Hosts 3rd Annual EnterCircle Entrepreneurship Summit for Global Entrepreneurial Week 2023

Willie Gonzales, Beth Sweeny, Jackie Perrault, Isabelle Renault and Joy Andrews discuss women's entrepreneurship at EnterCircle Summit 2021.

EnterCircle 2023 Features Business Expo, Cocktail for a Cause Charity Networking, Pitch Competition & More

PONTE VEDRA , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sapna Foundation is proud to announce the third annual EnterCircle Entrepreneurship Summit 2023, taking place during Global Entrepreneurial Week from Nov. 15 to 17 in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

"Entrepreneurship is about finding solutions to a societal need, small scale or large. It starts with an idea that serves a purpose. It takes innovation, resilient leadership and an unwavering focus to thrive with purpose. EnterCircle aims to spotlight these transformative narratives across various industries. I eagerly await EnterCircle 2023,” said Gurpreet Misra, co-founder of Sapna Foundation.

This three-day summit is expected to impact over 350 attendees, including students from high schools and regional colleges, entrepreneurs and small business owners. With phenomenal speakers covering the theme of "Thriving with Purpose," attendees will gain insights through talks, hands-on workshops, breakout rooms, panel discussions and networking sessions. This Ponte Vedra Entrepreneurship event encourages attendees to connect, collaborate and share their businesses with the Ponte Vedra community.

"Supporting our local community is a core value of Hyundai of St. Augustine. We are honored to support EnterCircle for the second year in a row. While the quality of the content and networking opportunities are first-class, it is the entrepreneurial spirit and innovative ideas from our community's youth that are most inspiring. This year's theme of 'Thrive with a Purpose' is very relevant in our ever-changing world with so many opportunities for meaningful change at the local and global level," said Andrew DiFeo, managing partner at Hyundai of St. Augustine.

Themes and Highlights:

Day 1 (Nov. 15): Focuses on small businesses and startups, featuring a startup pitch competition, startups and small business expo, charity cocktail networking and awards night.

Day 2 (Nov. 16): This is dedicated to providing high school children youth entrepreneurship opportunities for students to pitch business ideas, gain coding and design thinking experience and plan for their college and career paths.

Day 3 (Nov. 17): The women's entrepreneurship event is devoted to providing resources to women like workshops on revenue modeling, growth strategies, financial planning and more.

The lineup features phenomenal speakers from a variety of industries like tech and marketing. Speakers include Father Rich Pagano from John Paul II Catholic Church, Joy Andrews, interim county administrator for St. Johns County, Dr. Kathleen Schofield, executive director of Northeast Florida Regional Stem2 Hub, Marc Montemerlo, senior recovery engineer at SpaceX, Nick Crouch, Co-CEO of Dyne Hospitality, Frank Benedetto, founder of The Honeybadger Project, Adam Lowe and many more.

Registration is open for the business expo, Cocktail for a Cause charity networking night and the women's entrepreneurship day event. Details on how to sign up can be found on www.entercircle.zone.

The Youth Day program is free to attend with a field trip made possible by the St. Johns County School District. Sponsors and supporters include St. Johns County, Hyundai of St. Augustine, St. Johns County School District, St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce, Wired2Perform, Voyce Admins, Jacksonville University, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, The Ponte Vedra Recorder and Conceptual HR Solutions among many others.

Sapna Foundation, dedicated to propelling entrepreneurship and alleviating poverty, hosts this event in celebration of Women's Entrepreneurship Day on Nov. 19 and Global Entrepreneurs Week from Nov. 13 to 19.

The summit will be held at the link. the link is an award-winning innovation and community center, that calls itself a "Space that Inspires" located in the heart of Nocatee at 425 Town Plaza Ave., Ponte Vedra, FL 32081. This 22,500-square-foot facility provides coworking space, event space, events, and kids' programming, designed to inspire creativity and innovation.

About Sapna Foundation

Sapna Foundation Inc, is a 501 3(c) non-profit organization with a mission to bring innovative solutions to alleviate poverty by: Raising awareness levels and Delivering Education and Training programs for youth in underserved communities; creating workforce development programs that support re-skilling, upskilling & mentoring; and fostering entrepreneurship & small business resiliency with an emphasis on women, veteran and minority-owned businesses.