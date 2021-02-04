WiFi Enabled Radar Sensor Released by OmniPreSense
Complete IoT System Seamlessly Connects to Cloud and Android AppSAN JOSE, CA, USA, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OmniPreSense Corporation, an innovative supplier of Short-Range Radar sensors, today announces an extension of its OPS243 radar sensors with WiFi data communication to the cloud. The new OPS243-C utilizes WiFi to send data to the cloud and is viewable on an Android app. The Android app enables a simple means of connecting to a WiFi network and configuring the sensor. WiFi connectivity provides more flexible mounting of the OPS243 radar sensor for remote monitoring of vehicle and people traffic.
The radar sensor is a complete IoT system on a single board, detecting objects in its field of view and seamlessly passing the data to the cloud. Users utilize an Android app to connect the sensor to the desired WiFi network, configure the sensor, and visualize the data.
The OPS243-C sensor can detect people up to 15m away and vehicles up to 60m away. It reports both the speed and range of objects detected in its 20˚ x 24˚ field of view. The same simple API found on other OmniPreSense radar sensors is utilized. A simple means of counting vehicles and people are integrated into the API.
“With WiFi support we have made it even easier to mount remote radar sensors and access the data anywhere,” stated Rob Frizzell, CEO and co-founder of OmniPreSense. “Making cities smarter, more efficient, greener, and safer is even easier to achieve now.”
Pricing and Availability
The OPS243-C WiFi radar sensor is priced at $249 in single unit quantities. It can be ordered from the company website at www.omnipresense.com or from its worldwide distribution partner Mouser.
Based in San Jose, CA, OmniPreSense provides short range radar for sensing a safer world. OmniPreSense is a Techstars funded company.
###
Contact Information: Marketing
+1-408-876-6220
marketing@omnipresense.com
Rob Frizzell
OmniPreSense
+1 4088766220
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn