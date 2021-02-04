Hopeful, healing film - INSPIRATION ROAD - now a finalist for the Roy W Dean 2020 Fall Grant

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Roy W. Dean Grant funds unique films that make a contribution to society. Rob Nelson (WHO ARE YOU PEOPLE, Co-Producer) is the writer, director and producer of the feature film, INSPIRATION ROAD. Nelson’s film is in on-going production with a third of the film already shot.

INSPIRATION ROAD is about healing from the trauma of our past, connecting to all of those around us in a meaningful way, appreciating where we've come from, respecting our planet Earth, tasting and awakening to the spiritual -- it's about acceptance, love, serenity, hope, peace and joy in looking towards a brighter future. Set across the natural landscapes of America, Nelson’s film follows the story of Bryce (starring Nelson), who quits his job after his girlfriend dumps him, and convinces his best friend Cameron (starring Brendan Fitzgibbons, BLIND DATE and ALTERNATINO) to embark on a road journey, unearthing their life callings. The film is reflective of the times and touches upon many culturally relevant topics such as: homophobia, racism, mental health, trauma, national and international politics, climate change, love, life and friendship.

Watch and share INSPIRATION ROAD’s teaser here: https://www.inspirationroadthemovie.com

As a grant finalist, Nelson is seeking funding to finish INSPIRATION ROAD. In addition to pitching and acquiring investors, forming company partnerships, Nelson is also launching a 2021 crowdfunding campaign, starting February 9th (search INSPIRATION ROAD 2021 at www.indiegogo.com). INSPIRATION ROAD is also a fiscally sponsored project of Fractured Atlas (visit https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/inspiration-road to make tax deductible charitable contributions).

For more information about the project, or how you can help, like/comment/share/inquire at:

Website: https://www.inspirationroadthemovie.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/inspirationroad

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/inspirationroadthemovie

Twitter: @IRthemovie / https://twitter.com/IRthemovie

Email: inspirationroadthemovie@gmail.com

Roy W. Dean’s 2020 Fall Grant Finalists can be seen here: https://fromtheheartproductions.com/2020-fall-grant-finalists/