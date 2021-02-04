Rently Partners with First Communities to Integrate Rently Self-Guided Tour Technology Across Management Portfolio
Top-50 management group to leverage Rently’s patented self-touring and smart access technology to facilitate leasing processLOS ANGELES, CALIF., USA, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rently, the innovative pioneer of self-touring technology for real estate, today announced that they are entering into a partnership with First Communities (FCM) to integrate self-guided touring across its property management portfolio. FCM manages over 50,000 units nationwide. Rently allows prospective renters to tour FCM’s available properties without a leasing agent present. FCM expects the introduction of Rently to expedite its leasing process while offering an alternative touring solution to prospective tenants.
“We’re very pleased to be working with First Communities,” said Merrick Lackner, Co-Founder and CEO of Rently. “The First Communities team is forward-thinking, eager to embrace new technologies that can help them build their property management business. We feel this is a great fit and we look forward to a long, prosperous working relationship.”
The Rently adoption process has gone well, according to Jennifer Brown of First Communities. She said, “The deployment and integration of Rently self-guided tours across our portfolio and into existing property management systems was seamless.” The self-guided tour technology is already driving results. As Samantha Hoard of First Communities noted, “The team at Rently was incredibly hands-on and responsive. We also increased touring traffic 29% by utilizing the Homes.Rently.com marketing syndication provided by Rently.”
Rently's self-guided tour technology helps better service the more than 20 million renters in the US who move every year and want a convenient way of finding their next rental property. Once a Rently user is verified, they are provided with secure access to smart devices installed in the apartment community via mobile phone. Smart devices that work with the Rently platform include smart lockboxes, smart locks, and smart home devices.
About Rently
Founded in 2011, Rently is the leader in providing self-touring technology for single-family and multi-family operators nationwide. Rently works with more than 3500 operators in the U.S. and has facilitated over 14 million renter self-tours to date. Rently has been granted 10 patents on self-touring and access control by the USPTO. Each year, over 20 million renters move to find their new rental property. Rently Self-Touring technology automates the renter check-in process so that renters can instantly tour a vacant property, safely and securely, without an agent present. For more information, visit https://use.rently.com/multifamily-self-guided-touring/
About First Communities
First Communities is a results driven property management company specializing in third-party multifamily community management. The Atlanta-based firm was founded in 1978, and currently manages a balanced portfolio of over 50,000 apartments and employs over 1,400 associates throughout the Sunbelt, representing an excess of $2 billion in assets under management. Over the last 41 years, First Communities has thrived based on its commitment to excellence, the strength of its team members and its emphasis on building and maintaining relationships with clients, associates, and residents alike. For more information, visit firstcommunities.com.
