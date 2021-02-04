Leading climate risk consultancy firm becomes Manifest Climate

Manifest Climate provides software and consultancy services for robust offering

Manifest Climate will show not what a business does to the climate but what the climate does to a business.” — Laura Zizzo

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mantle314 today announced that it is changing its name to Manifest Climate to better reflect its business operations. Laura Zizzo (CEO and co-founder of Mantle314, a leading global climate change consultancy advising Fortune 500 banks, utilities, asset managers and governments) joined forces last year with technology entrepreneur Jeremy Greven (founder of Prompt Alert Inc. and 6SquaredCapital) to build Manifest, which is the company’s first software product that helps organizations navigate the risks and opportunities of climate change.

“Our consultancy practice has been very successful. There is unprecedented pressure to disclose climate change-related financial risks and opportunities,” said Zizzo. “Manifest Climate will show not what a business does to the climate but what the climate does to a business. Our software solution will identify, organize and communicate the financial risk and opportunities for any business.”

“We’re a group of technology entrepreneurs, design thinkers, cognitive computing experts, climate change specialists, economists, data scientists, actuaries, financial professionals, lawyers and anthropologists,” said Greven. “We wanted a brand that better aligns with both who we are now as climate consulting leaders and who we will be as the provider of a decision-useful climate risk management tool.”

Every organization has material climate-related financial risk, and would benefit from a consistent climate narrative via actions, management and disclosures. Many businesses are already doing a substantial amount of work but their climate considerations and actions are often fragmented. Manifest gathers these disparate pieces of information such as public reports, peer tracking, industry trends and other user inputs into concise and integrated Board reports, compliant public disclosures as well as clear and effective internal communications.

The Manifest platform is currently in pilot with more than 15 public companies from the real estate sector, consumer products, retail, transportation and financial services. The pilot is focusing on the TCFD’s recommendation to start with governance and the disclosure process. In addition, a separate pilot with four banks and asset managers from the USA, Europe and Canada are focusing on training personnel on the fundamentals of climate, TCFD reporting and their impact on business, as well as tracking climate news, trends, and relevant competitor activities, and the climate landscape in certain sectors. Future builds for the platform will include managing cross-organizational climate-related risks and opportunities, and assessing and improving climate-related processes.

ABOUT MANIFEST CLIMATE

