Amerifiber Launches Ameri-Armor, A New Line of US Made Pre-Terminated Fiber Optic Cables Built With Micro Style Armor
Amerifiber has launched Ameri-Armor, a new line of pre-terminated fiber optic assemblies and jumpers that are built with a coiled steel armored tube.
We launched Ameri-Armor to combat several issues that are currently plaguing fiber optic installations. Micro Style Armor cables will absolutely benefit network providers and contractors.”ROSWELL, GA, USA, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading fiber optics manufacturer and distributor Amerifiber has launched Ameri-Armor, a new line of pre-terminated fiber optic assemblies and jumpers that are built with a coiled steel armored tube, the announcement was made today by the company’s general manager Tim Leeman.
— Tim Leeman
“Today, there are several issues that are currently plaguing fiber optic installations worldwide,” comments Leeman. “We launched our latest product offering under the Ameri-Armor brand name to combat these issues and to provide a solution to network providers and contractors giving them an edge over the competition.”
Ameri-Armor Micro Style Armored Cables are the industry’s preferred choice over heavy traditional AIA cables. Constructed with a stainless-steel tubing they are crush resistant and less susceptible to damage caused by rodents, harsh environments, weather, and abrasive or difficult installations. With a jacket as small as 2.0mm, they are 65% smaller than AIA cables. These cables provide low-profile installations and higher fiber density, thus, helping to prevent clutter and excessive pileup, while making routing easier and more affordable. The smaller OD and smooth round jacket causes less friction and requires far less pull force compared to the aluminum interlocking armor. Additionally, these cables are much more flexible, offering a maximum bend radius similar to non-armored cables. They are easily installed and upgrades to old installations are much easier and more cost effective. Finally, logistics are easier to manage and freight costs are lower.
Ameri-Armor fiber cables are available in strand counts 1-144 (250um/900mic/Ribbon), and in all jackets and colors for Riser, Plenum, Indoor/Outdoor, OSP, and more. Fiber types include OS2, OM1, OM2, OM3 and OM4. Assemblies are available with all standard connector types and are built to the customer’s specifications with options including pulling eyes, furcation tubing, staggered ends, and more.
Assemblies using Ameri-Armor cables benefit end-users by helping to reduce installation costs by enhancing system integrity, limiting downtime, and eliminating constant maintenance calls. Product applications include FTTH, LAN, WAN, SAN, Broadcast, DAS, or any other FTTx applications. Typical industries that will benefit from this product include Traditional Telecom, Energy Transmission & Distribution, Transportation & Control, Data Center, Tower & Antenna, Security & Alarm, Education & Government, and Health.
About Amerifiber - Founded in 2004, Amerifiber is a full service, customer first manufacturer and distributor of the best-in-class fiber optic and custom FTTx products. With over 30 years in the telecom industry, Amerifiber’s team has the knowledge, resources, and expertise to create custom-built, high-quality fiber optic solutions. The company is committed to providing the FTTx solution that best meets a client’s needs by merging best-in-class hardware with an incredible attention to detail and the ability to deliver on demand. The company is based in Roswell, Georgia.
