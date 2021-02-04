Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Laugh Your Way to Learning: Highbrow Drivel podcast

comedy writer

Listen to "Highbrow Drivel" on any of your favorite platforms, including Apple, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.

Let's face it, the world needs experts now more than ever. In his podcast, Anthony interviews a different expert, academic, or influencer in each episode.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New research (Edison Research) shows millions of people are now listening to podcasts around the world. With many people working from home, podcasts are providing a way for people to find information and be entertained.

The concept is nothing new and harkens back to the days of talk radio. However, the current trend is growing dramatically year over year.

Today’s podcasts have the ability to calm you, boost your mood, improve your understanding, and even make you laugh out loud.

One podcast gaining attention for its thought-provoking topics, expert guests, and hilarious commentary is “Highbrow Drivel.”

The show is a cerebral, comic podcast run by comedy writer Anthony Jeannot.

Let's face it, the world needs experts now more than ever. In his podcast, Anthony interviews a different expert, academic, or influencer in each episode with the help of a comedian special guest. The result is a funny, informative, and highly entertaining look at the things that you should know.

If you’re a fan of famous funny podcasts such as “Comedy Bang Bang”, or “My Brother, My Brother and Me”, do not miss “Highbrow Drivel.”

On the show, he talks about a wide range of topics including the politics of climate change, psychedelics and the brain, conspiracy theories, and much more. His choice of topics and comedic twists are fascinating to all types of listeners.

Anthony is currently on his 12th show, with each episode lasting approximately one hour long.

By the year-end, expect him to be on many lists for best comedy podcast of 2021.

You can listen to “Highbrow Drivel” on any of your favorite platforms, including Apple, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.

