AMC EQUIPMENT SALES: Bringing In The New Year With New Inventory And A Brand New Location

Investments made in setting up the Jacksonville locale shows the company is not only committed to meeting their customers’ needs but exceed their expectations.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMC Equipment is renowned for supplying ports, shipping companies, stevedores, transport and logistics companies, general cargo companies, and contractors with trailers, containers, chassis, refrigerated trailers, flatbeds, power packs, flat racks, gensets, and other equipment. Incorporated in 2000, the company operated as a home-based business in its nascent years. The company owners' devotion and hard work ensured the company thrived and succeeded in meeting the needs of Latin and South American businesses.

Their tentacles in this business reach far and wide with customers from as far as in Mainland U.S., Guatemala, Chile, Ecuador, Panama, Costa Rica, and many other countries where businesses rely on their class-leading services and quality products for the asset acquisition endeavors. Crucially, the company accrued success over the years, enabling the company to establish corporate headquarters in a 1.3-acre lot. Their new location in Jacksonville, Florida, will increase their capacity to meet the needs of new and old customers alike. Whether your company is on the market for refurbished equipment or wholesale purchase of the chassis, AMC Equipment is equipped to meet all your needs.

With a new location in Jacksonville, Florida, AMC Equipment is betting on growth and breaking new grounds as the company moves into the future. Crucially, the investment made in setting up the Jacksonville location shows the company is not only committed to meeting their customers’ needs but exceed their expectations. The new location will enhance AMC Equipment’s ability to source quality products while improving its logistical capability to ship equipment faster and efficiently. They can also improve their stocking capabilities, adding new inventory ready for the company. All this will translate into improved services on top of their stellar customer-centric services.

AMC Equipment’s Jacksonville location will enhance its ability to build on the existing network of suppliers by reach out to new ones while bolstering its relationships with existing suppliers. All of this will benefit the customers. Not only will their esteemed customers have access to a more robust and diversified equipment stock, but they will also benefit from a streamlined source process.

While AMC Equipment has expanded its operations and opened a new location, they remain steadfast in providing stellar services and quality products. Crucially, the company is committed to inspecting every item in their stock to ensure every chassis, genset, or any other item they ship to customers meets their exacting standards. AMC Equipment’s main goal is to help their customers invest in equipment that is fit for purpose and durable.