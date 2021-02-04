Realty411 Joins Forces with eZ-Xpo to Launch the World’s 1st Virtual Real Estate Expo Network

Virtual Auditorium Virtual Expo Network Virtual Booth for Trade Show, Classroom and Job Fair

A Global Virtual Real Estate Expo Network to Connect Real Estate Professionals and Investors to Connect, Collaborate, and Promote Virtually Anytime Worldwide

There is no limit and no boundary for real estate investment and collaboration. We can now leverage eZ-Xpo Virtual Trade Show to connect all global real estate leaders and stakeholders.” — Linda Pliagas, Founder/Publisher, Realty411

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eZ-Xpo, the global leader in Virtual Collaborative Network, announced the world's 1st Virtual Real Estate Expo Network through a strategic partnership with Realty411 with the 1st Virtual Investor Expo on March 20, 2021.

"With eZ-Xpo – Virtual Expo Network,” there is no limit and no boundary for real estate investment and collaboration. We can now leverage the best of both physical and virtual capabilities and connect all global real estate leaders and stakeholders every day before, during, and after the event. We are excited to partner with eZ-Xpo to leverage the new game changer to host virtual conference and expo to connect all stakeholders for unlimited joint venture opportunities and engagement worldwide," said Linda Pliagas, Founder/Publisher, Realty411.

“I am excited to partner with Realty411 to empower all global real estate professionals, investors, entrepreneurs, and business leaders to collaborate to help grow the global real estate network ecosystem with our game changer virtual expo network and training capabilities. This is like the “Netflix Model of Trade Shows and Conferences’ – hosting multiple Virtual Expos by city, state, and country every day!

With eZ-Xpo’s Virtual Collaborative Network, every real estate professional and investor can easily and quickly connect and share their ideas with every stakeholder with our Virtual Expo and Training Network live or on-demand engagement for unlimited joint venture opportunities and collaboration worldwide,” said Matt Fok, CEO, and Founder of eZ-Xpo.

The Realty411- Virtual Expo Network will include the following game-changing features and benefits: (1) Virtual Lobby Session Tracks, (2) Forum for ongoing discussion before, during, and after the event, (3) Chat (Group, Private, Video, and AI-Chatbot), (4) Multiple Webinars or pre-recorded videos or live streaming by Session Tracks for live engagement, (5) Social Live - Facebook Live, YouTube Live, Periscope Live Integration, (6) Marketing Analytics for the best-qualified leads, (7) Private Expo Network Exchange to connect multiple virtual expos for maximum network effect and organic traffic.

For any specific questions about the Realty411 – Virtual Investor Expo, please contact Linda Pilagas at info@realty411.com or Matt Fok at mfok@eZ-Xpo.com

To register for the Virtual Investor Expo & Conference, please go to

Attendee Registration - https://ezxpo.biz/realty411expo/attendee_register

About Realty411

Realty411is the fastest=growing real estate investing magazine and expo company. Realty411 reaches thousands of readers in print and online around the nation – and the world. Currently, our social media outreach is the largest of any real estate media company, reaching investors on multiple websites and with numerous brands.

Realty411 provides multimedia marketing for companies interested in reaching our loyal followers and readership base in print, online, via email, or in person at one of our live events. (COVID-19 Update: Currently, our expos are being hosted virtually with hundreds of investors LIVE and in real-time).

Our media outreach is viral and extensive, reaching new and established landlords, real estate groups, real estate professionals, private lenders, and niche real estate investors.

For more information on Realty411, please visit https://realty411.com/

About eZ-Xpo

eZ-XPO delivers the World's 1st Virtual Collaborative Network transforming organizations silos to productive events and network opportunities. eZ-Xpo is the Amazon of Network Collaboration for every industry and community empowering organizations to connect and collaborate for daily massive traffic and engagement.

eZ-Xpo reinvents the traditional trade show and leads generation industry with a focus on digital transformation for vertical industry network ecosystem connecting all partners and customers for daily collaboration and organic traffic.

eZ-Xpo’s all-in-1 virtual expo network has delivered virtual exhibitions, virtual job fairs, and virtual learning solutions for different industries and industry leaders such as MPI/DFW, New York Life, MetaStock, Space Conference/AAII, Boeing, Raytheon, Sawgrass Technologies, European Space Exploration Expo, Asian Business of Silicon Valley, America SBDC, Green Tech Nations Network (GTNN), and ISVA over the last five years.

For more information on eZ-Xpo, please visit www.eZ-Xpo.com

Contact Information

eZ-Xpo

Matt Fok

Founder and CEO

Email: mfok@eZ-Xpo.com

Phone: 1-888-718-5333

JumpStart Your Business 2021