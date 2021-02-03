Masterpiece Smiles & TMJ Sleep Therapy Centre
ELLISVILLE, MO, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Love Your Smile, Smile With Love” is the motto of the most dynamic dental practice in the St. Louis region. Created by Dr. Michael Frith, and his son, Dr. Jeremy Frith, Masterpiece Smiles and the TMJ & Sleep Therapy Centre of St. Louis feature both state-of-the-art general and cosmetic dentistry and the revolutionary non-surgical treatment of TMJ (Temporal Mandibular Joint) displacement/degeneration, airway improvement and sleep apnea issues.
“As the pivot point for the jaw, TMJ displacement and degeneration is more than just a mechanical issue of clicking and discomfort,” according to Dr. Michael Frith. “It can be truly debilitating to one’s quality of life - with painful chewing, bite misalignment, headaches, difficulty swallowing, and often even treat or improve Raynaud’s disease of cold hands and cold feet. Our exclusive treatment protocols can bring an amazing degree of long-term relief.”
Just one of 66 practices around the globe – and the only one in the St. Louis region – the TMJ & Sleep Therapy Centre of St. Louis offers patients the opportunity to completely alter the path of their lives, as part of a holistic approach to health and well-being.
“A good night’s sleep and a good airway are absolutely vital to overall health,” Dr. Jeremy Frith believes. “And that’s true for not only the patient suffering from sleep apnea, or other airway related restrictions like snoring, teeth clenching & grinding at night, dry mouth, waking up or needing to use the bathroom at night, & feeling unrefreshed in the morning , but also for those who love them and sleep beside them. Sleep apnea is like the heart attack of airway issues and a contributing factor for countless health problems – including coronary disease, diabetes and stroke, and even dying in your sleep from suffocation. Lack of sleep is also related to an increase in motor vehicle accidents and relationship issues, such as couple arguments, and being less constructive. It can also lead to being more hostile and being physically affected by arguments, which releases cytokine, a toxic inflammatory protein.”
Through the use of oral appliances, non-surgical jaw expanders, non-surgical laser therapy or expanding with clear aligners, the doctors at the TMJ & Sleep Therapy Centre of St. Louis help deliver restful and lifesaving sleep for their patients, and peace-of-mind for those around them.
“We have better options for those who are not able to wear a C-Pap or want to supplement their C-Pap for even better sleep. They’ll have better breathing and feel better, with the common benefits of balancing hormone levels, having more energy and even weight loss,” added Dr. Jeremy Frith. “It can also help those who just want better sleep.”
As part of their functional approach to oral health, Drs. Frith and their caring team of dental professionals keep the smiles of St. Louis looking and feeling their best, through general dentistry (including cleaning, gum disease treated with lasers, medical ozone, antibacterial trays, CBCT 3D x-ray scans, airway evaluations and emergency services) and cosmetic dentistry (including Invisalign, whitening and veneers). According to Dr. Michael Frith, “Love Your Smile, Smile With Love…says it all.”
Dr. Michael Frith
Make your smile the core of your entire approach to a healthy and happy life, with Drs. Michael and Jeremy Frith and Masterpiece Smiles and the TMJ & Sleep Therapy Centre of St. Louis.
About Our Practice:
Located at 269 Clarkson Road in Ellisville, Missouri (West St. Louis County), Masterpiece Smiles and the TMJ & Sleep Therapy Centre of St. Louis is easily accessible, accepts most insurance plans and offers a variety of financing and payment plan options.
Visit drfrith.com or call (636) 394-5200 for more information and to schedule an appoint today.
