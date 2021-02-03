SatSure - Bellatrix Aerospace Signed a MoU for Establishing a High-Resolution Satellite Constellation
At the Bellatrix Aerospace office in Bangalore, from left to right, Rohan Muralidhar, CEO, and Yashas Karanam, COO of Bellatrix Aerospace with Prateep Basu, CEO, and Rashmit Singh Sukhmani, CTO of SatSure
SatSure has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bellatrix Aerospace to help place its payloads in the Low Earth Orbit (LEO)BENGALURU, INDIA, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global space industry has been growing rapidly since the last decade. India has contributed to it through its NewSpace companies and the recent formation of InSpace by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).
SatSure, founded in 2016 with core business in enterprise AI-based software products and platforms, has seen a surge in demand post-COVID-19 for data insights and solutions based on high-resolution satellite imagery at affordable price points that helps in decision making across the aviation, banking, insurance, and transportation, sectors.
While Bellatrix Aerospace, an IP driven company founded in 2015 and working on advanced spacecraft propulsion systems, is currently expanding its business towards being a prime contractor for developing and operating unconventional satellite platforms for highly demanding mission requirements.
In this respect, on February 3rd, 2021, SatSure has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bellatrix Aerospace to help place its payloads in the Low Earth Orbit (LEO). The satellites will host a novel on-board processor for in-orbit high-resolution data processing using SatSure's proprietary Deep Learning algorithms and ultra low-bandwidth data transmission on a microsatellite platform comprising of Bellatrix Aerospace's unique hybrid propulsion systems. The missions will be supported by Bellatrix Aerospace's agile satellite platform currently under development and powered by its unique hybrid propulsion technology. SatSure and Bellatrix Aerospace plan to have the first satellite of the proposed constellation launched by December 2022. A request for proposal (RFP) for payload design, integration and testing will be made available to the industry in the coming weeks.
Mr Prateep Basu, CEO & Co-Founder at SatSure AG, said, "We are very excited about this partnership with Bellatrix Aerospace. This investment from our side is a natural step to providing timely and unique insights from space to our clients globally. Many breakthrough technologies will be demonstrated in the first mission, be it the hardware, software, or hardware-software integration. It is a risky mission, but then no innovation has ever been done without trial and errors."
Speaking about this partnership, Mr Rohan Muralidhar, CEO of Bellatrix Aerospace, said, "We see great synergies with SatSure on this mission, which we believe will set new benchmarks for frugal innovation. With this constellation, SatSure's proven capabilities in satellite data processing and pipelines will be further augmented with the help of high-resolution real-time imagery. This is also a significant announcement for Bellatrix, as we will be working on more of such missions catering to very niche mission requirements."
Bellatrix Aerospace is a full-suite solution provider of spacecraft propulsion systems based in Bangalore, India offering both chemical and electric propulsion technologies. The company has won various recognition for its innovation, including two National Awards.
SatSure is a World Economic Forum Global Innovator, providing decision intelligence by leveraging advances in satellites, machine learning and Big Data analytics across multiple domains like banking, insurance, agriculture, forestry, public infrastructure, and oil & gas. The company is based in St. Gallen (Switzerland), Bangalore (India), Liverpool (U.K.), and Sydney (Australia).
