Street Guys Hospitality’s TTT Unveils A New Digital Brand & A Creative Customizable Menu for Enhanced Service in 2021
ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ivan Iricanin, founder, and CEO of Street Guys Hospitality, is pleased to announce the rebranding of his company’s TTT concept. The fresh new look begins with the launch of a totally revamped TTT website, https://www.tttrestaurant.com/. The site is clean and easy to navigate with a streamlined digital ordering system, enabling fans of the casual, beautifully designed Mexican-inspired restaurant to build their own meal for take-out, delivery or dining-in at both the 8407 Ramsey Avenue Silver Spring, Maryland, and 2900 Wilson Boulevard Clarendon, Virginia locations. The famous weekend Bottomless Brunch indulgence at TTT continues for $33.99 per person. However, with the new digital website options, one can plan with ease a catered restaurant experience at home to enjoy while watching a televised game or holding a family gathering. Or fans can create a customized menu, for a birthday celebration, overlooking the city at the glamorous TTT Rooftop. Both TTT locations offer handsome light-filled airy dining spaces to enjoy lunch and dinner. A new breakfast menu will be forthcoming in spring 2021.
TTT’s evolving concept exemplifies Street Guy’s Hospitality’s reputation for providing exceptional service, value, and hospitality, while featuring from-scratch cooking incorporating locally sourced, fresh, never frozen quality produce, meats, and seafood. TTT’s new menu of Mexican-inspired street fare is chef driven, and divided into categories, with infinite possibilities for customizing each order. Online ordering is available during operational business at both the Clarendon and Silver Spring locations.
“To remain relevant and offer a higher level of service for our diners during this ongoing pandemic, a rebranding of TTT was essential,” states CEO Ivan Iricanin. “TTT’s sophisticated new ordering platform allows our patrons to see clearly what their menu choices look like online. One can select the perfect protein to create their main course, select side dishes, craft cocktails, and then track their order, which will be timely, thanks to a new delivery partnership we have in place. For pick-ups, a text will go out verifying the food is ready. Our new logo is as fresh and fun as the concept we are involving into for 2021. We are also introducing a membership program with perks to help us expand our new digital business, while keeping our exceptionally competitive price point in place for the level of quality delivered.”
Taking centerstage are the menu Mains showcasing Burritos, Nachos, Quesadillas, Tacos, Greek Tacos, Bowls, a Fiesta Platter and TTT Salad choices. Diners decide how they want to customize their meal on the website by selecting their protein to complete the order. These protein options include Grilled Portobello Mushrooms, Six-hour Smoked Brisket, Fried Chicken, Garlic Shrimp, Slow Cooked Pork Carnitas or Grilled Chicken. For example, the TTT Burrito priced at $11.99 with Chihuahua cheese, rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pickled corn, pickled onion, Pico de Gallo includes the choice of one protein. The decision on what protein is up to the diner when placing the order. Bowls are a new addition to TTT’s menu. One has a choice of a Barley/Quinoa Mix or Rice topped with guacamole, pickled corn, red onion, Pico de Gallo, lettuce, purple cabbage, black beans, plus the desired protein of choice for $12.99.
Enchiladas remain as a popular staple on TTT’s menu with choices of Smoked Brisket, Chicken or Shrimp and Crab. Two sides from the extensive list of 13 are included, with pricing ranging from $18 to $23 for the order. Another addition is TTT’s Signature Sandwiches. Choices include Fried Chicken, Smoked Brisket, Grilled Portobello, and The Beyond Burger, and all are served with sides of Caesar Salad & Yucca Fries, with prices ranging from $12 to $17.
One can make a meal out of the selection of eight-ounce Sides available priced at $6 for one serving and $9 for two servings. A few new choices are the Fajita Vegetables, Grilled Street Corn, Honey Roasted Plantains, and Dill Cucumber.
The Fiesta Platter is tempting contender as well on the website. The version serving two is priced at $35.99 and offers one pound of the protein of choice, four side selections, and a dessert. Desserts can also be ordered a la carte at $6 to $7 each, with a choice of Tres Leches, Churros or Churro S’mores.
No Mexican feast is complete without house-made margaritas or sangria and TTT offers a selection to order online from $13 to $14 per serving. What sets these cocktails apart is the quality fruits used for juicing and the spirits incorporated, including 100 percent Agave Blanco Tequila and freshly squeezed limes in the margaritas. Beer, wine, and sodas are also available online.
A new TTT Membership program is launching on the new website with signup bonus opportunities of a $20 discount after the first takeout or delivery order; a free margarita (12 ounces serving two) for all members who spend $50 or more, and every first Monday of the month TTT will hold a Members Only Happy Hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with complimentary food and drinks, limited to the first 50 reservations. Additional privileges for membership can be found on the new website.
Street Guys Hospitality is an international restaurant group, which owns and oversees the operations of ten concepts, while working with valued employees across two continents. Concepts include TTT Silver Spring, TTT Clarendon, AMBAR Belgrade, AMBAR Capitol Hill, AMBAR Clarendon, BABA, Mala Fabrika Ukusa, Burrito Madre Belgrade, Burrito Madre Karadjordjeva and Burrito Madre Bulevar. Additional information can be found at http://streetguyshospitality.com. Photography and factsheets here: http://bit.ly/3jglAyl
Heather Freeman
Heather Freeman
