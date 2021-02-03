Wayrates Brings New Tactical Shirts For Customers To Add Oomph To The Wardrobe

The new tactical shirts this time flaunt modern cuts and prints, and exude a richer look for men who like dressing in style.

HONG KONG, CHINA, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognized for trending fashion and improved collection every single time, Wayrates’ tactical shirts for outdoor activities exude a rich look this time. The company has launched this exclusive line of shirts, best suited for adventurous activities and sports. Apart from clothing, essential accessories like camping gear, boost and such also form a part of this sale. However, as officials have also projected, the focus this time lies on a wide variety of shirts.

In order to promote its new collection, Wayrates has been offering discounts that range anywhere between 50-75% on most of its items. “As a matter of fact, we have always focused on tactical clothing and have taken the market by storm. Thanks to our loyalists who have kept buying from our store, we ensured we live up to their expectations and also fulfill changing requirements of men of all age groups who like to stay stylish. After all, experimenting with these styles have showcased before a large section of the male population what it means to appear fashionable at all times,” said one of the senior marketing executives of the e-store.

Wayrates has also introduced new offers like additional 5% discount on first orders or hefty ones on bulk purchases, so as to facilitate a greater number of people to make a beeline for their products. The company will also bring a host of offers around the St. Valentines Day, said the owners.

The CEO of the company said, “Things have been quite difficult for everyone since last year. We wanted to boost the mood of our customers and kept making small changes in our inventory. Instead of the regular sales, we introduced new changes and this time kept shirts as our priority. After all, everyone likes to slip into a shirt that’s comfortable and easy on the pocket too. The shirts come in bright hues, and have been priced competitively too. Customers can look for their preferences in bold or simple check prints, or in stripes or in cool, pastel shades and it can be found at our website.”

About the Company

Wayrates is a notable company for men who like to adorn tactical clothes.

To know more, visit https://www.wayrates.com/