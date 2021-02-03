Oscar-nominated Editor of “The Descendants” Kevin, ACE, Joins Manhattan Edit Workshop as Their Next Artist in Residence

MEWShop’s Acclaimed Six Week Intensive Art of Editing Workshop is now a live online course

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manhattan Edit Workshop (MEWShop), the cutting-edge, online digital-training destination for post-production specialists and content creators is proud to announce the upcoming Artist in Residence for the March 1st class will be Oscar-nominated editor Kevin Tent, ACE.**

Kevin Tent’s renowned editing career started with legendary producer Roger Corman and from there he established himself as the go-to editor for the acclaimed director Alexander Payne. Kevin is not only an experienced editor, he has also directed and co-directed three films and was recently elected as President of the honorary society of American Cinema Editors.

The next installment of MEWShop’s Six Week Intensive Workshop will be taught LIVE online beginning on March 1st, 2021 and will be held Monday through Friday from 10 AM EST to 6 PM EST. For more information on the Online Six Week Intensive Workshop or to register, please visit https://www.mewshop.com/six-week-intensive-online. "Having Kevin Tent join our next class is a special event for our students,” says MEWShop Director of Education Janet Dalton. “His decades of experience in editing; as well as a director will give our students unparalleled insight.” MEWShop’s early bird pricing for $500 off ends on February 19th.

Kevin Tent, ACE, began his career editing educational films, then moved into the world of low-budget horror films, working on several projects with legendary producer Roger Corman. Tent has since gone on to edit many high-profile films. He is known for his long-standing partnership with filmmaker Alexander Payne on films such as "Nebraska," "The Descendants," "Sideways," and "Election." Tent has been nominated for an Academy Award for best editing for The Descendants and won an ACE Eddie award for the same film and received three other ACE Eddie Award nominations for "Election," "Sideways," and "About Schmidt.” Some of his more recent credits include “Downsizing,” “Otherhood,” and last year's feel good hit "The Peanut Butter Falcon."

About Manhattan Edit Workshop’s LIVE Online Six Week Intensive Workshop: The post-production industry is highly competitive, and knowing the industry standards – Premiere Pro, After Effects and Avid Media Composer – is critical for success. MEWShop offers all of this in one comprehensive six-week course, the training that aspiring post-production professionals need in each of these editing applications, taught by certified instructors.

Beyond the creative and technical aspects of editing, a portion of the Six Week Intensive Workshop is focused on the best strategies to secure a job once the class ends. Students will draft cover letters and resumes, which will be refined over the span of the class, and also discuss with instructors about interview strategies and job applications, as well as how to appropriately set rates and find the right work for each graduate’s unique interests.

Our LIVE online workshop will run Monday - Friday from 10am EST - 6pm EST with an hour lunch. All media and projects will be provided online with screenings and discussions occurring on Zoom. Students will need to obtain an Avid license from Avid or have or obtain an Adobe Premiere Pro license for the duration of the class. These can be purchased separately, or Manhattan Edit Workshop can direct students to free or temporary options. Please make sure that your home computer specs are up to standard to handle these applications prior to taking the workshop. Manhattan Edit Workshop administration will do a trial run the week before the class begins with each student to verify that everything is working.

Online Class Highlights:

• All lessons and discussions will be live and not recorded versions.

• Free access to each application for the scope of the course

• The same amount of one-on-one time and attention that students receive for our in-person workshop.

• Remote Adobe Premiere Pro & After Effects training (weeks 1 & 2).

• Remote Avid Media Composer training (weeks 3 & 4).

• Remote Screenings and discussions (weeks 1 - 4).

• Remote Artist in Residence experience with an accomplished editor (scheduled during week 5 & week 6).

• Remote instruction on resume and cover letters (weeks 5 & 6).

• Remote editing and one-on-one review of editing Manhattan Edit Workshop provided projects for student’s reels.

• Ability to come back for weeks 5 & 6 during a future Six Week Intensive to work on projects and receive additional one-on-one time with our instructors.

• Ability to submit and apply to our Intern Referral program

• Ability to take both Avid Certification tests remotely

**Artists in Residence are schedule permitting.