Now in India: Verso app rewards users with free crypto

Verso, the app that offers free crypto as cashback is launching in India. Earning crypto as cashback is the simplest way to become part of the future of money.PARIS, FRANCE, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verso, the app that offers free crypto as cashback is launching in India. Earning crypto as cashback is the simplest way to become part of the future of money. Users discover crypto without any investment risks involved as crypto is received as free cashback.
Verso users receive free crypto as cashback. Unlike other cashback applications, the user keeps his privacy and does not have to share any personal data in order to receive his cashback.
Right after the cashback is credited to the Verso app, the user owns it. Users can transfer or redeem it without any minimum. Unlike typical “miles” and “points”, the crypto received has a real value, is freely transferable, unseizable, and never expires.
Verso distributes BTU crypto that is amongst the TOP 200 crypto-assets worldwide and that can be redeemed to gift cards inside the Verso app.
For the Indian launch, several popular Indian merchants have been added to the Verso app including AJIO, Flipkart, Mama Earth, Myntra, Marks & Spencer, McDelivery India, and many more.
‘’Verso will democratise access to crypto for millions of Indian users” says Vidal Chriqui, creator of Verso. ‘’Verso is an opportunity for the risk-averse crypto enthusiasts in India to get into crypto with only chances to win’’.
Soham Datta, Verso Project Manager adds: “Verso is a win-win value proposition for the Indian cashback market’’. With the recent lifting of the blanket ban on all cryptocurrencies in India, cryptocurrency exchanges in India are seeing record numbers of users signing up on their platforms. ‘’Launching Verso in the Indian market will provide an opportunity for young Indians who never got the chance to invest in crypto but always wanted to own some’’.
About Verso: Verso is a mobile service powered by BTU Protocol, a cryptocurrency firm ranked among the top 200 cryptocurrencies worldwide. Verso is using the BTU crypto as a reward for online purchases made from the app.
The Verso app is available on iOS and Android and some alternative stores.
More information and download link: https://get-verso.com/
