Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices Market Grew At A Whopping Rate Of Almost 60% Through 2020

Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices Market Report - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2023

The Business Research Company’s Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices Market Report - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New year, new updates! Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

The global anesthesia and respiratory devices market size was expected to grow from $22.9 billion in 2019 to $36.4 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 58.9%. The anesthesia and respiratory devices market witnessed significant growth mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The fact that COVID-19 is essentially a respiratory ailment has boosted the market growth. There is an increased demand for respiratory devices such ventilators, nebulizers, pulse oximeters and spirometers since oxygen therapy is a major intervention for patients with severe COVID-19 infection, and this factor is contributing to the market growth. In order to compensate for lack of ventilators due to the huge demand and short supply, hospitals have started to convert anesthesia machines into breathing machines. The anesthesia delivery devices market is expected to stabilize and grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $34.5 billion in 2023.

North America was the largest region in the global anesthesia and respiratory devices market, accounting for 49% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 19% of the global anesthesia devices market. Eastern Europe was the smallest region in the global anesthesia and respiratory devices market.

The global anesthesia and respiratory devices market is segmented by type into respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic and diagnostic), anesthesia machines, anesthesia disposables, respiratory disposables, by end user into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, others, by type of expenditure into public, private, and by product into instruments/equipment, disposables.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic And Diagnostic) Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Implications And Growth to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/respiratory-devices-and-equipment-therapeutic-and-diagnostic-global-market-report

Pulse Oximeters and Spirometers Market - By Product Type (Pulse Oximeters, Spirometers), Type Of Device (Handheld, Fingertip, Others), By Application (Diagnostic, Treatment Monitoring), By Patient Type (Asthma, COPD, Other General & Surgical Practice, Other Respiratory Diseases), By End-Use (Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Home Care), Market Size, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pulse-oximeters-and-spirometers-market

Medical Devices Market - By Type Of Product (Cardiovascular Devices, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Diagnostic Imaging Equipment, Orthopedic Devices, Ophthalmic Devices, Hospital Supplies, Diabetes Care Devices, Patient Monitoring Devices, Nephrology And Urology Devices, Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices, Surgical Equipment, Wound Care Devices, Dental Equipment And Supplies, Ent Devices And Neurology Devices), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-devices-market

Respiratory Masks (N95 Respirators, Surgical Masks, And Others) Market - By Type (N95 Respirators, Common Grade Surgical Masks And Non-Medical Grade Respiratory Masks), By End-User (Hospitals And Clinics, Individual, Industrial, And Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Retail And Online Pharmacies), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/respiratory-masks-n95-respirators-surgical-masks-and-others-market

COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Market- By Test Type (RT PCR Test, Rapid Antigen Test, Rapid Antibody Test, Others), By Kit Type (PCR Machines, Equipment And Extraction Kits, Reagents), By Specimen Type (Nasopharyngeal Swab, Oropharyngeal Swab, Nasal Swab, Blood, Others), By End-Users (Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Home Care, Others), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/covid-19-rapid-test-kits-market

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.